Craig Breen's teammates take Croatia start line in Irish colours

With heavy hearts following the tragic loss of Craig Breen, who injected so much passion into the World Rally championship, Friday's Rally Croatia sees the Hyundai Motorsport cars of Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi liveried with the Irish colours in honour of their late teammate.

The Korean outfit reached a decision to compete after careful consideration that included discussions with Craig’s family and his co-driver James Fulton, Hyundai Motorsport’s crews and team members. The Toyota Gazoo Racing team, looking for their third straight win in Croatia have, as a mark of respect for Hyundai, withdrawn Elfyn Evans from the manufacturers’ championship battle but he is eligible to score drivers’ championship points alongside Takamoto Katsuta, who drives a fourth Yaris with Northern Ireland’s Aaron Johnston on the pacenotes.

Ott Tanak leads the M-Sport Ford’s challenge. Wexford’s Eamonn Boland (Citroen C3 Rally2) is amongst the WRC2 entry while the Junior WRC category features Moira’s William Creighton and Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly, both in Ford Fiesta Rally4 cars. The Irish crew of Josh McErlean/John Rowan have withdrawn their entry.

They had attended the Hyundai Motorsport pre-event test that claimed the life of Craig Breen. “We need to be fully committed and this would have been incredibly difficult given the extremely close relationship that we had developed with Craig and James Fulton over the past few years. We were at the test at Craig’s invitation.”

The Irish flag was flown at half mast at Thursday’s ceremonial start.

The European Le Mans Series (ELMS) begins with the 4 Hours of Barcelona on Sunday where Cork racer Matt Griffin enters a remarkable phase in his motorsport career. He is part of the three-man Spirit of Race team along with South African David Perel and British driver Duncan Cameron. Competing in the LMGTE category Griffin said, “It is 30 years since I started racing, 20 since I won the British GT championship and 10 years since my first victory in the Le Mans Championship.” Cork’s Lucca Allen teams up with Graff Racing for the ELMS Cup.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Rathfarnham’s Alex Denning (23) competes in the Pro-Am category of the European Series GT4 series in Monza. Driving for the Newbridge Motorsport team he will partner Matt Topham in their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4. Recently signed by Aston Martin Racing into their Drivers Academy for 2023 Denning said, “I recognise this is a first for myself in the car and for all of the team to be competing in the championship, we are confident we will adapt quickly.’

Also this weekend, Cork’s Robert Cronin (18) makes his racing debut in the Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB series in Donington Park. The Ballylickey driver and younger brother of four time British Rally Champion Keith, races with the Leicestershire based Team Parker Racing outfit. He has one race on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The entry list for next week’s Assess Ireland Rally of the Lakes in Killarney has been announced. The top ten is: 1. Callum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5); 2. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5); 3. Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5); 4. Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 N Rally2); 5. Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2); 6. Jonathan Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2); 7. Rob Duggan/Ger Conway (VW Polo GTi R5); 8. Desi Henry/Paddy Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2); 9. Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (VW Polo GTi R5); 10. Gareth MacHale/Brian Murphy (VW Polo GTi R5). The launch takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at the Gleneagle Hotel at 5.30pm.