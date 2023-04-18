Craig Breen wanted to make people proud:  'Mission accomplished' his sister tells funeral

Glowing tributes were paid to Ireland’s World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen, who was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon following his requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ferrybank, Co Waterford.

The 33-year-old, who lost his life during a test session with the Hyundai Motorsport team in Croatia on Thursday last was described as a light, a people's champion, a great friend and much more besides.

His sister Kellie told a packed congregation with many more people within the church grounds and on the adjacent street: “Craig was happiest when he was tearing around in whatever would allow him to enjoy the fastest speed, he gave years pedalling a go-kart around our house and eventually on to his petrol kart where he upgraded to going up and down the driveway.

"He loved to push things to the limit, seeing what he could make them do and what fun he could knock out of them.”

She added: “Our family really shared Craig with the world. The arrival of his godson Bobby saw him return home more frequently and it soon became apparent the bond they shared.”

A reference to his schooldays about his career guidance teacher brought laughter when Kellie said: “She would say, I don’t know what planet he lives on but he thinks he is going to drive cars for a living.”

Reflecting on the last few days, Kellie added: “It has given us an insight into a whole other world Craig discovered when he finally found the place he belonged in his motorsport family. He would hate to see tears shed on his behalf, he would much rather see people living good times, sharing fond memories.

Craig is lucky enough to have had a one-in-a-million story, where he will live on through his legacy. Please keep his spirit alive for all of us. His school yearbook send-off quote was that he wanted to make people proud; Craig, I can safely say, mission accomplished.”

Earlier, local priest Fr Kieran O’Shea said, “We gather with immense sadness and grief. Craig was such a presence in this life, he achieved so much, he was such a light, and he continues to bask in the light of eternity. Yes, there is sadness, there is tears, but you know what, the sun is shining today too, it is shining today because we are bidding farewell to somebody, who brought sunshine and joy to so many people on his short journey through life.”

During the mass, symbols of Craig’s life, a helmet, a trophy, tea bags and gloves were brought to the altar.

Craig Breen lived life to the full, rallying was all he ever wanted, other sports like hurling, football or soccer were of no interest and he made no secret of that fact. He lived the dream of being a professional rally driver, it was a journey full of many twists and turns, good times but some bad times too. Since his tragic passing in Croatia, much has been said in the print media and social media continues in overdrive.

But in reality, there are no words; yes, Craig died doing what he loved, rally driving. He was a talent for sure, he was resilient, determined, focussed, but he also loved the craic and was a breath of fresh air to his team mates and rivals within the World Rally Championship.

He wore his heart on his sleeve, he cried openly when he took his first ever podium finish in the WRC — in Rally Finland in 2016. The tears that day were a mixture of pure joy and sorrow — joy at joining an elite group, sorrow for his former co-driver “Jaffa” who lost his life during the Targa Florio Rally in Sicily in 2012.

Within the WRC he moved from Citroen, to Hyundai and then to M-Sport Ford before re-joining Hyundai this season. His seat at M-Sport Ford in 2022 represented his first full-time drive at the top table of world rallying, but not just that, he was their lead driver. It was also the beginning of the new hybrid era in the sport and when he took third place in its most iconic event — Rallye Monte Carlo — behind multiple World rally champions Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier it was some achievement. But things went awry and he returned to Hyundai and impressed on his outing Rally Sweden taking second place. More importantly, that elusive maiden WR win seemed to be edging closer, but now, we will never know.

American novelist Charles Michael 'Chuck"' Palahniuk’s quote on Craig’s death notice — 'The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will’ is the perfect if unwanted and all too premature assessment of Craig Breen’s short life.”