Aidan Murphy is Mother Hegarty Cup champion after win over Gary Daly

Aidan Murphy is Mother Hegarty Cup champion following a brilliant late flurry that broke Gary Daly’s resistance and gave him a bowl odds win in the iconic Lyre tournament.

Daly was better placed after two good opening shots had him almost a bowl in front at the forestry. He lost momentum and the lead in the next three past the tunnel. He rallied again, but Murphy got the better of the shots to Crowley’s bend to gain a vital lead. There was just five metres between them after the next exchange towards McCarthy’s. That edge proved critical as Daly missed light, while Murphy made it. Murphy followed with a brilliant shot to the big tree, which pushed him almost a bowl clear. Another big one gave him a full bowl of odds. He made it three-in-a-row with another rocket from there to bring the curtain down on Daly’s challenge.

Martin Coppinger beat David Murphy by two bowls in the Noel Phair Cup at Shannonvale. Murphy got the better of the opening shots. Coppinger shaded the second to McSweeney’s. He made light at the quarry bend in two more to increase his lead to 30m. He gained a decisive advantage in the shots to Desmond’s. Murphy’s well played eighth bowl missed light, while Coppinger went out in eight. After lofting his ninth Murphy was almost a bowl adrift. Coppinger took two more to reach Kingston’s lane. Murphy missed a chance to close the gap as his eleventh was too tight right and caught the right to leave him a full bowl down.

Coppinger increased his lead in the next exchange. He then played a huge bowl to Hayes’. Murphy missed that tip to fall two bowls behind. Coppinger held that lead to sight at Campbell’s, at which point there was virtually no way back for Murphy.

Damien Daly won the Mick Flor Cup at Schull, where he overcame Cian Bowen. A big shot from McFarlane’s got him ahead and impressive play to the bridge put him almost a bowl clear. Bowen intensified his challenge to the line, but could make no inroads. David Minihane and Kieran Enright won the Fachtna O’Sullivan Cup at Schull at the expense of Shane McCarthy and Timmy Nyhan. A big bowl from Minihane up the hill to O’Sullivan’s farm proved vital in turning the score. Enright followed with another big one, which set them on the way to a bowl of odds win.

Padraig Scanlon and Billy Cahill play Maurice Connolly and Simon Buckley in the Jerry O’Donovan Cup final. Scanlon and Cahill had an emphatic win over Martin Daly and Shaun Buckley in the first semi-final at Carraig na bhFear. Scanlon made the point of the bend with his first and Cahill went well towards the doctor’s with his second. Scanlon raised a bowl with his next and they were two clear after five to Daunt’s. They increased their lead up to Fitzgerald’s. Daly and Buckley got it back to one bowl at the creamery cross, but Scanlon and Cahill picked up the pace again to go three clear to the novice line.

Maurice Connolly opened with a sensational bowl in the second semi-final to win almost a bowl start on Thomas O’Callaghan and Tom O’Donovan. A huge bowl from O’Callaghan at the top of the hill levelled the score. Connolly gained a big lead with a good throw from the creamery. They were given a late scare when O’Donovan played a big shot from the doctor’s. Buckley kept the winners on track, though his last bowl ran in the grass before beating the line.

Willie O’Donovan beat Mick Hurley in the East Cork – Waterford veteran semi-final at Conna. He raised almost a bowl with his second throw to Mountgifford gates. Hurley closed the gap to the green, but missed light at Coleman’s corner with his next to fall almost a bowl behind again. At Cullinane’s there was exactly a shot between them. Both followed with a series of good shots, with Hurley staying in touch to the silver pole. O’Donovan pushed almost a bowl clear after 11 to Mullins’. He then got two big shots to the gas line to raise a bowl and added a second to Quinn’s.

John Shorten advanced in the Champy Deasy Cup at Grange where he easily beat David O’Mahony. His opening shot to the wall gave him a full bowl of odds. He set the pace to the schoolhouse cross where he was two bowls clear. He added a third bowl from there.