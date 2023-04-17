The WRC retire Craig Breen's number in tribute to Irish driver

The WRC, in collaboration with the FIA, have decided to retire the number 42, Breen’s competition number, for the remainder of the 2023 season
TRIBUTE: Craig Breen at last month's St Patrick's Day parade in Conakilty. Pic: Martin Walsh.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 16:28
Cian Locke

In memory of Irish racing driver Craig Breen, who died in a crash during testing last week, the World Rally Championship (WRC) in collaboration with the FIA have decided to retire the number 42, Breen’s competition number, for the remainder of the 2023 season.

With the blessing of his family and co-driver James Fulton, the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars of his team-mates Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi will carry a special livery with the Irish tricolours during the Croatia Rally in Zagreb.

Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said: "After careful consideration involving all stakeholders, we have decided to participate in Croatia Rally. We will do this in memory of Craig, to honour him, his passion for rallying and his competitive spirit.

"We will enter two cars and withdraw the third entry as a mark of respect. Both cars will run with a special livery for Craig, his family, friends and fans. It is clear from speaking to everyone that the best way to honour Craig’s legacy was not to withdraw our entry, so we participate mindful of our lost team-mate, friend and incredible competitor.”

