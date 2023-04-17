The WRC retire Craig Breen's number in tribute to Irish driver

In memory of Irish racing driver Craig Breen, who died in a crash during testing last week, the World Rally Championship (WRC) in collaboration with the FIA have decided to retire the number 42, Breen’s competition number, for the remainder of the 2023 season.

With the blessing of his family and co-driver James Fulton, the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars of his team-mates Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi will carry a special livery with the Irish tricolours during the Croatia Rally in Zagreb.