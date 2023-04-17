Guide to sports on tv this week

Championship is in full swing with both football and hurling games coming in thick and fast at all levels, the Champions League quarter-final second legs are on this week and the final weekend of the Women's Six Nations sees Ireland take on England in Musgrave Park
Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 15:15
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: Hurling and football championships are back this week. The Connacht U20 final sees Sligo take on Galway on Wednesday. Roscommon take on Galway in Connacht, Waterford take on Limerick in the Munster Hurling championship and Down play Donegal in the Ulster championship. 

Set the Sky Box: Champions League is back for the second leg of the quarter-finals. Chelsea face Real Madrid on Tuesday and Man City face Bayern Munich on Wednesday. 

Streaming Pick: Munster Minor Hurling championship is taking place on Tuesday with Tipperary taking on Limerick and Clare facing Cork. Both games will be streamed live on the Munster GAA streaming platform. 

Monday 17th April

4.50pm, Pakistan v New Zealand,  3rd T20, Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm, Fiorentina v Atalanta, Serie A, BT Sport

8pm, Leeds v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Celta Vigo v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

Tuesday 18th April

10am, Snooker World Championship, Round 1 Day 4, BBC Red Button & Eurosport 1

12.30pm, Tour of the Alps, Stage 2, Eurosport 2

7.45pm, Blackpool v West Brom, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, Rotherham Utd v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, Sheffield Utd v Bristol City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, Stoke City v Wigan Athletic, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, Sunderland v Huddersfield Town, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

8pm, Chelsea v Real Madrid, Champions League Quarter-final, RTÈ 2& BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

8pm, SSC Napoli v AC Milan, Champions League Quarter-final, BT Sport 2

8pm, Millwall v Birmingham City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Red Button

Wednesday 19th April

10am, Fleche Wallonne Women, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

10am, Snooker World Championship, Round 1 Day 5, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

11.30am, Tour of the Alps, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

1.30pm, Fleche Wallonne Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

7pm, Galway v Sligo, Connacht U20 Football Final TG4

7.15pm, Man Utd v Arsenal, Women's Super League, BBC Three

7.45pm, Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, QPR v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, Swansea City v Preston NE, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

7.45pm, Watford v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

8pm, Inter v Benfica, Champions League Quarter-final, BT Sport 2

8pm, Reading v Luton Town, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

8pm, Bayern Munich v Man City, Champions League Quarter-final, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 1

8pm, Middlesbrough v Hull City, Championship, Sky Sports Football

Thursday 20th April

4am, Handa Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm, Rovereto-Pedazzo, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

12.30pm, Tour of the Alps, Stage 4, Eurosport 2

1pm, Snooker World Championship, Round 2 Day 6, BBC Sport Red Button & BBC Sport Online

4.50pm, Pakistan v New Zealand, 4th T20, Sky Sports Mix

5.45pm, Fiorentina v Lech Poznan, Conference League, BT Sport 3

5.45pm, AZ Alkmaar v Anderlecht, Conference League, BT Sport Extra

7pm, Rotterdam Premier League, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Action

8pm, West Ham v Gent, Conference League Quarter-final, BT Sport 2 & BT Sport 4K UHD

8pm, Sevilla v Man Utd, Europa League Quarter-final, BT Sport 1

8pm, Roma v Feyenoord, Europa League Quarter-final, BT Sport 3

8pm, Sporting Lisbon v Juventus, Europa League Quarter-final, BT Sport ESPN

8pm, Union St Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Nice v Basel, Conference League, BT Sport Extra

8pm, Classic of New Orleans, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Friday 21st April

12.30am, Tour of the Alps, Cycling, Eurosport 2

4am, Handa Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

8.05am, Chiefs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10am, Snooker World Championship, Round 2 Day 7, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

10.35am, Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

11.10am, Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, AFL, BT Sport 1

5.30pm, Stormers v Benetton, BKT URC, Premier Sports 1

7.30pm,Tipperary v Limerick, Munster U20 Hurling, TG4

7.30pm, Ulster v Edinburgh, BKT URC, Premier Sports 1

7.30pm, Augsburg v Stuttgart, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

7.45pm, Shelbourne v Dundalk, Airtricity League Premier Division, RTÈ 2

7.45pm, Hellas Verona v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sport 3

7.45pm, Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1

8pm, Angers v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

8pm, Arsenal v Southampton, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

8pm, Espanyol v Càdiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 2 & LaLigaTV

8pm, Classic of New Orleans, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 22nd April

4am, Handa Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

8.05am, Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10am, Snooker World Championship, Round 2 Day 9, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online

10.35am, Western Force v Highlanders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

12.30pm, Fulham v Leeds Utd, Premier League, BT Sport

12.30pm, Hearts v Ross County, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

12.30pm, Chelsea v Barcelona, Women's Champions League, DAZN

12.55pm, Ayr, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & UTV

1pm, Lions v Zebre, BKT URC, Premier Sports

1pm, Osasuna v Real Betis, La Liga, LaLigaTV

1.45pm, Classic of New Orleans, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

2.15pm, Ireland v England, Women's Six Nations, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

2.30pm, Tour of Romandie Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 2

3pm, Dragons v Scarlets, BKT URC, Premier Sports

3pm, Harlequins v Bath, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 2

3.05pm, Bulls v Leinster, BKT URC, TG4 & Premier Sports

3.15pm, Almerìa v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, LaLigaTV

4.45pm, Scotland v Italy, Women's Six Nations, Virgin Media 2

4.45pm, Man City v Sheffield Utd, FA Cup Quarter-final

5pm, Lazio v Torino, Serie A, BT Sport 1

5.15pm, Ospreys v Cardiff, BKT URC, Premier Sports

5.15pm, Sharks v Munster, BKT URC, TG4 & Premier Sports

5.30pm, Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, LaLigaTV

5.30pm, Real Valladolid v Girona, La Liga, LaLigaTV

5.30pm, Gloucester v Sale, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 2

5.30pm, Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Preston NE v Blackburn, Championship, Sky Sports Football

7pm, Alen Babic v Lukasz Rozanski, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

7.35pm, Glasgow v Connacht, BKT URC, TG4 & Premier Sports

7.45pm, Sampdoria v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga, LaLigaTV & ITV4

8pm, Lens v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

11pm, LA Open, LPGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 23rd April

12am, Sergei Pavlovich v Curtis Blaydes, UFC, BT Sport 1

3.30am, Handa Championship, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf

8.30am, London Marathon, athletics, BBC 1

10am, World Snooker Championship, BBC & Eurosport

10.15am, Women's & Men's races Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Eurosport 1

11.30am, Empoli v Inter Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1

12pm, Reims v Strasbourg, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

12pm, West Brom v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football

1pm, Elche v Valencia, La Liga, LaLigaTV

2pm, Down v Donegal, Ulster SFC, BBC 2

2pm, Waterford v Limerick, MHC, RTÈ 2

2pm, Nice v Clermont, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

2pm, Newcastle Utd v Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2pm, Monza v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 2

2pm, Udinese v Cremonese, Serie A, BT Sport 4

2.30 pm, Wolfsburg v Arsenal, Women's Champions League Semi-final, DAZN

2.30pm, SC Freiburg v Schalke, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix

3pm, Saracens v London Irish, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1

3.15pm, Barcelona v Atlètico Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV

3.30pm, Classic of New Orleans, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf

4pm, Galway v Roscommon, Connacht AFC, RTÈ 2

4.05pm, Montpellier v Rennes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

4.30pm, Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig, Sky Sports Mix

4.30pm, Brighton v Man Utd, FA Cup Quarter-final

4.30pm, Aberdeen v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

5pm, AC Milan v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5.30pm, Mallorca v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV

6.45pm, Man City v West Ham, Women's Super League, Sky Sports PL & Showcase

7.45pm, Juventus v Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1

7.45pm, Lyon v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

8pm, Sevilla v Villarreal, La Liga, LaLigaTV

