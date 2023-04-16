Daniel Wiffen wins 800m gold, sets another Irish record

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen has broken his third Irish Record this weekend, on his way to winning 800m Freestyle Gold at the Stockholm Open Swim Meet in Sweden.
RECORD BREAKER: Daniel Wiffen celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 20:49
Cian Locke

The victory saw the 21-year-old post a second world top time and take two seconds off the Irish Senior Record of 7:46.32, finishing in 7:44.45; and he now leads the 2023 world rankings in the 800m and 1500m Freestyle.

The Tokyo Olympian beat Olympic bronze medallist in the event, Mykhaylo Romanchuk, into the silver medal position, with the Ukrainian finishing in 7:47.12.

It continues a hugely impressive few days for Wiffen. 

On Friday he set a new Irish standard while winning Gold in the 400m Freestyle, lowering his own 2022 record from 3:46.22 to 3:43.32, the second fastest time in the world this year. 

He finished ahead of Felix Aubock (3:44.71) of Austria and Lithuania's Danas Rapsys (3:46.56).

Saturday was the most impressive of the swims, with the 21-year-old knocking over 15 seconds off his 1500m Freestyle Irish record of 14:51.79, to 14:34.91; the fastest time in the world this season, just outside the European record of 14:33.10 and world record of 14:31.01, it also made Wiffen the second fastest European ever in the event.

That time was good enough to claim a second Gold and, in winning, Wiffen held off Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Mykhaylo Romanchuk of Ukraine, who clocked 14:40.21.

Next up for Wiffen will be a number of preparation meets in Europe ahead of the July World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, which will be a first opportunity for the Magheralin (Co Armagh) man to post a qualification time for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

