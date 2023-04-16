Ben Healy emulates Stephen Roche with podium finish at Amstel Gold 

Ben Healy has become only the third Irish rider in history to finish on the podium at the Amstel Gold Race, the 22-year old emulating the great Stephen Roche from 1982 by finishing runner up on Sunday.

The result comes on the back of some scintillating performances this season and Sunday was proof - if it was needed - that the EF Education-EasyPost rider has arrived at the very top level of the sport.

He was just 40 seconds down on winner and two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after dispatching a host of the sports luminaries including Olympic Champion and British phenomenon Tom Pidcock in the final 10 kilometres.

Sean Kelly is the only other Irish rider to finish on any step of the podium at Amstel Gold, a sure sign that Healy is headed in the right direction in his still fledgling career.

Just last Wednesday in Belgium he was again runner-up in a major one-day race, De Brabantse Pijl, and it's all the more impressive given he broke a bone in his hand in a crash racing in France in early February.

Another Irishman who really shone on the continent over the weekend is Tyrone teenager Darren Rafferty, riding in the colours of the American team Hagens Berman Axeon.

Rafferty, 19, finished a brilliant fifth in the U23 edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege, a hilly 174-kilometre contest where he proved one of the main protagonists.

He was in a group of just 13 riders who came to the line together to contest a dramatically reduced sprint, but he just missed out on a career-best result.

Elsewhere, Megan Armitage continued her fine form with an excellent fourth place GP Feminin de Chambery in the south-east of France, the Arkea Pro Cycling team rider finishing just over a minute down on winner Victorie Guilman (FDZ-Suez).

Armitage is a relative newcomer to the sport but has made huge strides in the last two seasons, her best result coming last month in Spain when she won two stages and the overall of the Vuelta Extremadura.