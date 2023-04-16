Athletics Ireland apologises after National 10K Championships fall short

The results of the Phoenix Park event were declared null and void. 
A general view of runners passing the Phoenix Park Monument. File pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 15:09
Cathal Dennehy

Athletics Ireland and host club Dublin City Harriers have apologised to participants in today’s Great Ireland Run, which incorporated the national 10km championships, after the course was found to be 1.5km short. 

The error that led to the shortfall occurred around 3km into the race, with runners misdirected by race officials and then omitting a 1.5km lap.

Many participants vented their frustration afterwards on social media, with one labelling it a “shambles.” 

The event had over 2000 entries at a cost of €30 each, and it was clear at the finish that something was seriously amiss, with the men’s race led home by Jake O’Regan of St John’s AC in 26:08, the women’s going to Karen Blaney of Navan AC in 29:12, times which would have broken the respective world records for 10km on the road. All results have been voided and Athletics Ireland has yet to announce if it will refund participants.

In a statement, they said they “wish to apologise to all participants for the unforeseen circumstances” that led to the shortfall in distance. “Athletics Ireland will continue to engage with the race organisers on the matter and update national 10k championship participants when further information becomes available.”

