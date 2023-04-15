Gold for McClenaghan at European Championship in Turkey

Rhys McClenaghan has won gold for the pommel horse at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Antalya Turkey.
EUROPEAN GOLD: Rhys McClenaghan has won gold at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Turkey. Pic: Thomas Schreyer/Sportsfile

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 13:16
Fiona Halligan

Rhys McClenaghan has won European gold for his routine on the pommel horse at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Turkey.

Currently the world champion, this is McClenaghan second second European gold after topping the podium in Glasgow in 2018.

McClenaghan topped qualifying and was first out. He got a score of 14.666 which was 0.3 off his qualiftying score which meant a nervous wait to see if any of the other competitors bettered him.

He performed a fine routine minor leg separation moments before dismounts knocking points off his score.

McClenaghan difficulty score was on of the highest of all the finalists and was for the most part in complete control with his arm strength and timing leading to a podium topping performance.

Maxime Gentges from Belgium came second in his first European final with a score of 14.566. Armenia's Artur Davtyan secured bronze with a score of 14.266.

