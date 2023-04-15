Rhasidat Adeleke obliterates her Irish 200m record at the Tom Jones Memorial meeting in Florida

Another race, another huge Irish record, and with that the career of Rhasidat Adeleke continues to soar skyward.

At the Tom Jones Memorial meeting in Florida on Friday evening, the 20-year-old Dubliner obliterated her own Irish 200m record, clocking a blazing 22.34 with the aid of a 1.8m/s tailwind.

That was just below the allowable limit of 2.0, with Adeleke finishing third in her section behind Julien Alfred, her teammate at the University of Texas, who clocked 21.91.

Adeleke’s previous best was the Irish record of 22.52 she ran at altitude in Albuquerque back in January, an indoor and outright Irish record, while the previous quickest time outdoors by an Irishwoman was the 22.59 she ran in April last year.

ON YOUR MARK: Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland warms up before the women's 400m final during day 7 of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It means Adeleke is now a whopping 0.65 quicker than any Irishwoman in history over the distance, with Phil Healy the only other Irish female sprinter to have broken 23 seconds in legal conditions with the former Irish record of 22.99.

Adeleke will be back in action over 400m at the same meeting on Saturday, where she is set to square off with Britton Wilson, who beat her to gold at the NCAA Indoor Championships last month. T

he Irish record of 50.33, which Adeleke ran indoors in Texas back in February, looks to be living on borrowed time.