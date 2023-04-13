Ireland supports new major breakaway international governing body World Boxing

Several national federations including Ireland have backed a new organisation called World Boxing as part of a breakaway international governing body for the sport.

They are striving to preserve boxing as part of the Olympics. The group also includes USA Boxing and boxing federations from other European countries.

It is a move in response to the persistent issues surrounding boxing’s existing international governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA), whose relationship with the International Olympics Committee broke down due to long-standing issues around integrity, governance, transparency and financial management.

The President of the IABA, Gerry O’Mahony, confirmed they had taken a vote and will support the new organisation.

“We feel strongly about this,” he said when speaking to the Irish Examiner. “I see this as a great opportunity for Ireland to be part of this new allegiance. It gives us a better footing because we were one of the first to support it. A new association is the way we are heading.” The IBA has been suspended since 2018 with the IOC running proceedings at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will do so again for Paris 2024. However, boxing is not on the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The newly formed World Boxing will firstly seek recognition from the IOC. It has not yet contacted the IOC and the process for provisional recognition could take two years.

They have formed an Interim Executive Board that includes the Chief Executive of GB Boxing Matthew Holt, USA Boxing President Tyson Lee, Dutch Boxing Federation president Boris van der Vorst, Boxing New Zealand Chair Keith Walker and two Olympic medallists, Lauren Price and Richard Torrez Jr.

Details were confirmed during a briefing for global media on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re not really worried about what the IBA does,” said Tyson Lee when asked any possible legal challenge.

“We’re only concerned about what we set up and what we do. We don’t have any members at this point. We don’t start handing out applications until May because the most important part in establishing this organisation was to set up the proper statutes and rules so we could govern properly.

“We aren’t worried about what IBA does. They are going to do what they do. We just want to create a successful environment for our members and athletes.”

It was clarified donations, sponsorships and other sources of income have been sourced. They do not intend to start World Championships at junior until 2024 and senior until 2025 but there will be other competitions with a schedule released later this year.

As part of the launch World Boxing outlined five pledges, stating they will keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic movement and ensure the interests of boxers are put first. They also said they would deliver sporting integrity and fair competitions and operate according to the strongest governance standards and transparent financial management.

A bitter dispute between the IOC and IBA has been ongoing since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after a failure to stamp out corruption in the organisation. It escalated when the IBA, dominated by Russian president Umar Kremlev, refused to step down following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The IBA recently contravened the IOC’s position on allowing boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags.

The Irish men’s and women’s team confirmed earlier this year they will not participate in 2023’s IBA World Championship event, siding with the IOC. “IBA practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure our sport’s future,” they said at the time.

Several other countries including USA, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and also pulled out of the event.