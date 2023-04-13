Irish rally star Craig Breen killed in testing accident 

Irish motorsport star Craig Breen has been killed in a testing accident ahead of next week’s Croatia Rally.

The Irishman's team, Hyundai Motorsport, confirmed the news on Thursday afternon.

The 33-year-old reportedly went off the road and collided with a pole.

Breen's co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the accident.

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport

"The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing" a World Rally Championship statement reads. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

