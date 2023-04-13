Irish rally star Craig Breen killed in testing accident 

The Waterford man was 33-years-old. 
Irish rally star Craig Breen killed in testing accident 

RIP: Craig Breen.  Picture: Martin Walsh.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 14:16
Adrian Russell

Irish motorsport star Craig Breen has been killed in a testing accident ahead of next week’s Croatia Rally.

The Irishman's team, Hyundai Motorsport, confirmed the news on Thursday afternon. 

The 33-year-old reportedly went off the road and collided with a pole. 

Breen's co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the accident. 

"The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing" a World Rally Championship statement reads. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

More to follow

More in this section

Oklahoma City Thunder v Washington Wizards Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pelicans in play-in
Knicks Bulls Basketball LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat Raptors 109-105 in play-in game
Ireland Rugby Captain's Run and Media Conference Sport psychology isn’t a game. Stop treating it as one
2019 National Elite Mens & Womens Elite Boxing Championships Finals

Ireland supports new major breakaway international governing body World Boxing

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd