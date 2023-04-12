'This has to stop' - AFL investigates racist abuse of players

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine reported being racially abused on Monday, while Fremantle's Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson, and Brisbane's Charlie Cameron reported similar abuse on Tuesday.
'This has to stop' - AFL investigates racist abuse of players

STAMP IT OUT: Izak Rankine of the Crows with fans after the win during the 2023 AFL Round 04 match between the Adelaide Crows and the Fremantle Dockers. Pic: Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 10:05
Ian Ransom

The Australian Football League (AFL) is investigating racial abuse on social media against four Indigenous Australian players.

Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine reported being racially abused on Monday, while Fremantle's Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson, and Brisbane's Charlie Cameron reported similar abuse on Tuesday.

"This has to stop," AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan told Australian media.

"It not only hurts the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players targeted but all Indigenous players and players of colour across the league as well as their families, their teammates and friends."

The AFL is the top flight of Australian Rules football.

Perth-based Fremantle said their players had been subjected to "vile, racist and homophobic abuse" on social media.

"Individuals that hide behind fake accounts to hurt others are pathetic and we need to be able to curb this capability on social platforms," Fremantle boss Simon Garlick said in a statement.

Western Bulldogs player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was racially abused by a fan while playing a match against St Kilda last month.

After scoring a goal in the following game against Brisbane Lions, Ugle-Hagan raised his shirt and pointed to his skin in an echo of fellow Indigenous player Nicky Winmar's gesture three decades ago, a landmark moment in the fight against racism in Australian sport.

The AFL has worked hard to stamp out racism on the field and from fans at stadiums, but Aboriginal players regularly complain of being targeted by online trolls.

Reuters

More in this section

Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks How the Mavericks went from the NBA’s final four to national punchline
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers NBA play-in tournament starts Tuesday, giving eight teams new life
Cazoo Masters 2023 - Day Five - Alexandra Palace Five players to watch ahead of the World Snooker Championship
<p>DOUBLE DOUBLE: LeBron James</p>

NBA play-in tournament: LeBron’s 30 lift Lakers to No 7 seed as Hawks prevail

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd