Thomas Mackle claims Joe McVeigh Cup at Ból-Fada festival

All-Ireland champion Thomas Mackle won the Joe McVeigh Cup to top a sensational weekend for Ulster bowling at the Ból-Fada festival at Keady-Tassagh. He defeated the holder, Arthur McDonagh, by a bowl of odds.

It completed a very sweet weekend for the broader Toal clan, with four big wins on the road for Thomas Mackle, his first-cousins Colm and Brendan Rafferty and his aunt Dervla Toal-Mallon. The icing on the cake came from the Athletic Grounds where the Raffertys’ brother Ethan was a vital cog in Armagh’s win over Antrim in the Ulster football championship. If the title of Ireland’s fittest family is already taken, perhaps they could be designated Ireland’s most versatile sporting family. The great Aidan Toal is Dervla’s father and is grandfather of the other four.

Mackle gained an instant advantage in the McVeigh Cup by exploiting a poor first shot on the left from McDonagh to go a shot clear. He held that till McDonagh got a nice rub to the piggeries and won the lead with his next one. He was still in front at the creamery lane, but Mackle edged ahead again. A good bowl past the bend at McCann’s gave him a big lead. He raised almost a bowl with his next. Mackle’s massive bowl to McKee’s put him a bowl clear. He increased his odds and put the title beyond McDonagh’s reach with another big one over the bridge.

On Friday on the Viaduct Road, Dervla Toal-Mallon started her family’s straight flush of five wins. She and Ronan McClelland beat Meghan Collins and Ger Connolly. They were a bowl clear after three and continued to pile on odds. They were three bowls up at the ‘capped-bullet’ at which point Collins and Connolly conceded.

Colm Rafferty took time to find his stride against Patrick Flood. He took advantage of a mistake by Flood at the piggeries to raise a bowl. Flood rallied with a big bowl up the rise and cut the lead to 50m at McKee’s. That momentum dissipated when he missed the bridge and Rafferty went over it. He increased his odds up the rise towards the line.

Brendan Rafferty teamed up with Franko Oliver in a last shot win over Shane Shannon and Darren Kelly. They rescued what looked a lost cause with two big bowls from Twynam’s to O’Hanlon’s lane. Oliver then dramatically missed the line. Rafferty kept his composure and beat Shannon’s last shot.

The weekend was dominated by Ulster, with Munster taking just one win on Friday, one win on Saturday and suffering a whitewash on Sunday. Michael Bohane and underage pair of Laura Sexton and Daniel O’Sullivan were Munster’s only winners. Sexton and O’Sullivan beat Lily O’Rourke and Ethan Hughes in the first score on Friday.

Michael Bohane had an emphatic win over Bryan O’Reilly. He bucked the trend of other Munster players by opting for more orthodox play with first shot, eschewing the high risk option on the left. It gave him an instant dividend with a significant early lead and the foundations for controlling the score. He had almost a bowl in the hollow facing up to McCann’s. He had well over a bowl at McCann’s and came home a comfortable winner by a bowl.

Aaron Hughes proved again what a sensational competitor he is when he beat Tipperary star Michael O’Donoghue by a bowl. O’Donoghue was in front at McCann’s. Hughes played a massive shot to the creamery lane to go over a bowl in front. He was always in control from there.

Tyrone standard-bearer Eugene McVeigh proved too strong for Tommy O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan was up against it after a poor first shot on the left had him 80m adrift. McVeigh was well clear till a big seventh bowl from O’Sullivan cut the lead to 15m. McVeigh pushed clear again and raised a bowl at Shortt’s lane and won by a bowl.

Pete Carr had a big win over European youth champion Darragh Dempsey in Saturday’s first score. He was already a bowl in front at Twynam’s corner. He raised a second bowl to the piggeries. He pushed his lead to well over two bowls to the creamery lane and was three clear at McCann’s. It was an impressive showing from Carr that left no room for Dempsey to get back into the contest.