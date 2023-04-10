Sport on TV this week

From the Camogie and Football League finals to the Championships, the return of the Champions League and Europa Cups and the Irish Women are back in action as they take on USA for their second International Friendly - everything you need to know about sport on TV this week. 
Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 15:11
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: The Women's National football league and Camogie finals take place this weekend. After an exciting opening weekend of the Championship, it continues this weekend. Will there be more shock results and upsets. Tune in to find out

Set the Sky Box: Ireland take on USA for their second International Friendly Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning Irish time) live on RTÈ 2. 

Streaming Pick: Munster U20 is back underway and you can catch Tipperary taking on Clare Monday evening at 7pm through the Munster GAA live streaming service. 

Monday April 10th

3pm, Coventry City v Watford, Championship, Sky Sports Football

3pm, Birmingham City v Stoke City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, Wrexham v Notts County, National League, BT Sport 1

3pm, Cardiff City v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sport Red Button

3pm, Luton Town v Blackpool, Championship,  Sky Sport Red Button

3pm, Norwich City v Rotherham Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, Preston North End v Reading, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, West Brom v QPR, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, Wigan Athletic v Swansea City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

5.30pm, Bristol City v Middlesbrough, Championship, Sky Sports Football

6pm, The German Darts Grand Prix, Premier Sports 2

8pm, Burnley v Sheffield Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Barcelona v Girona, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1

Tuesday April 11th

1pm, Tour of Sicily Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

7.45pm, England v Australia, Women's International Friendly, ITV4

8pm, Man City v Bayern Munich, Champions League Quarter-final, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

8pm, Benfica v Inter Milan, Champions League Quarter-final, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore

Wednesday April 12th

12.25am, USA v Republic of Ireland, Women's International Friendly, RTÈ 2

12.30pm, Brabantse Pijl, Cycling, Eurosport 1

1pm, Tour of Sicily Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

8pm, Real Madrid v Chelsea, Champions League Quarter-final, Virgin Media 2, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

8pm, AC Milan v SSC Napoli, Champions League Quarter-final, BT Sport 2

Thursday April 13th 

10.40am, Adelaide Crows v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 1

12pm, RBC Heritage, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sport Main Event

1pm, Tour of Sicily Men, Cycling, Eurosport 1

2pm, Antalya European Championships, BBC 2

2pm, Aintree, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & UTV

5.45pm, Gent v West Ham,  Europa Conference League Quarter-final,  Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 2

5.45pm, Feyenoord v Roma, Europa League, BT Sport 3

7pm

, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Basel v Nice, Europa Conference League Quarter-final, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 1

8pm, Man Utd v Sevilla, Europa League Quarter-final, BT Sport 1

8pm, Juventus v Sporting CP, Europa League, BT Sport 3

8pm, Lech Poznan v Fiorentina, Conference League, BT Sport ESPN

8.15pm, Anderlecht v AZ Alkmaar, Conference League, BT Sport 2 

Friday April 14th 

8am, Moana Pasifika v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

8.10am, Fremantle v Gold Coast Suns, AFL, BT Sport 1

10.30am, Brumbies v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

11.10am, Richmond v Sydney Swans, AFL, BT Sport 1

12pm, RBC Heritage, PGA, Sky Sports Main Event

12.50pm, Tour of Sicily, Cycling, Eurosport 1

1pm, Tour of Sicily Men, Cycling, Eurosport 1

2pm, European Championships, BBC 2

2pm, Aintree, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & UTV

3pm, Pakistan v New Zealand, International T20, Sky Sports Cricket

3.20pm, Pakistan v New Zealand, 1st T20, Sky Sports Mix

5.30pm, Cremonese v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5.30pm, Sharks v Benetton, United Rugby Championship, Premier Sports 1

7pm, Ulster v Dragons, United Rugby Championship, Premier Sports 2

7.30pm, Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship, TG4 & Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, Ross County v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

7.45pm, Spezia v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 3

7.45pm, Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Gallagher Premiership

8pm, Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Airtricity League, RTÈ 2

8pm, Toulouse v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN

8pm, Middlesbrough v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Rayo Valleano v Osasuna, La Liga, LaLigaTV

10.30pm, UFC Live, MMA, BT Sport 2

Saturday April 15th

8am, Hurricanes v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Main Event

10am, World Championship, Snooker, Eurosport 1

10.30am,  Waratahs v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.50am, Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, AFL, BT Sport 3

11.30am, European Championships, BBC 2

12pm, Bulls v Zebre, United Rugby Championship, TG4 & Premier Sports 2

12.30pm, Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

12.30pm, Sheffield Utd v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

12.45pm, Barnet v Wrexham, National League, BT Sport 2

1pm, Villareal v Real Valladolid, La Liga, LaLigaTV

1.30pm, RBC Hertiage, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

2pm, Aintree, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & UTV

2.15pm, Wales v England, Women's Six Nations, BBC 2

3pm

, Armagh v Laois, Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Final, TG4

3pm, Lions v Leinster, United Rugby Championship, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 2

3pm, Pakistan v New Zealand, International T20, Sky Sports Mix

3pm, Northampton Saints v Saracens, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 3 & BT Sport 4K UD

3.15pm, Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad, Liga, LaLigaTV

4.45pm, Italy v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, Virgin Media 2

5pm, Fermanagh v Derry, Ulster SFC, BBC 2

5pm, Kerry v Galway, Lidl Ladies NFL Division1 Final, TG4

5.15pm, Stormers v Munster, United Rugby Championship, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 2

5.15pm, SSC Napoli v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1

5.15pm, Man Utd v Brighton, Women's FA Cup Semi-final, BBC2 

5.30pm, Real Betis v Espanyol, La Liga, LaLigaTV

5.30pm, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Notts County v Woking, National League, BT Sport 3

5.30pm, Man City v Leicester City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

7pm, Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang, Boxing, BT Sport 1

7.35pm, Connacht v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship, RTÈ 2

7.35pm, Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, Women's Premier Division, TG4

7.35pm, Edinburgh v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship, Premier Sports 2

7.45pm, Blackburn Rovers v Hull City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm, Inter v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport 3

8pm, PSG v Lens, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN

8pm, Càdiz v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV

Sunday April 16th 

1.30am, Max Holloway v Arnold Allen, UFC, BT Sport 2

6.20am, GWS Giants v Hawthorn, AFL, BT Sport 2

10am, World Championship, Snooker, Eurosport 1

11am, European Championships, BBC 2

11.30am, Lecce v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 

12pm, Kerry v Meath, Very Camogie League Division 2A Final, RTÈ 2

12pm, Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

12pm, Lille v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

12pm, Amstel Gold Race Women, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

1pm, Girona v Elche, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

1.30pm, Amstel Gold Race Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

1.30pm, RBC Hertiage, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

1.50pm, Cork v Galway, Very Camogie League Division 1A Final, RTÈ 2

2pm, West Ham v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2pm, Torino v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 3

2.15pm, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Women's FA Cup Semi-final, BBC 1

2.30pm, Werder Bremen v SC Freiburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

3pm, Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1

3.15pm, Getafe v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

3.15pm, France v Scotland, Women's Six Nations, Virgin Media 2

4pm, Tyrone v Monaghan, Ulster SFC, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2

4pm, Monaco v Lorient, Ligue 1, BT Sport EXTRA

4.30pm, Nottingham Forest v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

4.30pm, Union Berlin v Bochum, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5pm, Sassuolo v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5.30pm, Atletico Madrid v Almeria, La Liga, Premier Sports 2

6.30pm, Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Sky Sports Foobtall

7.45pm, Marseille v Troyes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

7.45pm, Roma v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 1

8pm, Valencia v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports1

