Sport on TV this week

: The Women's National football league and Camogie finals take place this weekend. After an exciting opening weekend of the Championship, it continues this weekend. Will there be more shock results and upsets. Tune in to find out
: Ireland take on USA for their second International Friendly Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning Irish time) live on RTÈ 2.
: Munster U20 is back underway and you can catch Tipperary taking on Clare Monday evening at 7pm through the Munster GAA live streaming service.
, Coventry City v Watford, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Birmingham City v Stoke City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button
, Wrexham v Notts County, National League, BT Sport 1
, Cardiff City v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sport Red Button
, Luton Town v Blackpool, Championship, Sky Sport Red Button
Norwich City v Rotherham Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button
Preston North End v Reading, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button
, West Brom v QPR, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button
, Wigan Athletic v Swansea City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button
, Bristol City v Middlesbrough, Championship, Sky Sports Football
The German Darts Grand Prix, Premier Sports 2
Burnley v Sheffield Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Football
, Barcelona v Girona, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1
, Tour of Sicily Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1
, England v Australia, Women's International Friendly, ITV4
, Man City v Bayern Munich, Champions League Quarter-final, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
, Benfica v Inter Milan, Champions League Quarter-final, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore
, USA v Republic of Ireland, Women's International Friendly, RTÈ 2
, Brabantse Pijl, Cycling, Eurosport 1
, Tour of Sicily Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1
, Real Madrid v Chelsea, Champions League Quarter-final, Virgin Media 2, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
, AC Milan v SSC Napoli, Champions League Quarter-final, BT Sport 2
, Adelaide Crows v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 1
, RBC Heritage, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sport Main Event
, Tour of Sicily Men, Cycling, Eurosport 1
, Antalya European Championships, BBC 2
, Aintree, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & UTV
, Gent v West Ham, Europa Conference League Quarter-final, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 2
Feyenoord v Roma, Europa League, BT Sport 3
, Premier League Darts, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
, Basel v Nice, Europa Conference League Quarter-final, Virgin Media 2 & BT Sport 1
, Man Utd v Sevilla, Europa League Quarter-final, BT Sport 1
, Juventus v Sporting CP, Europa League, BT Sport 3
, Lech Poznan v Fiorentina, Conference League, BT Sport ESPN
, Anderlecht v AZ Alkmaar, Conference League, BT Sport 2
, Moana Pasifika v Reds, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
, Fremantle v Gold Coast Suns, AFL, BT Sport 1
, Brumbies v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event
Richmond v Sydney Swans, AFL, BT Sport 1
, RBC Heritage, PGA, Sky Sports Main Event
, Tour of Sicily, Cycling, Eurosport 1
, Tour of Sicily Men, Cycling, Eurosport 1
, European Championships, BBC 2
, Aintree, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & UTV
, Pakistan v New Zealand, International T20, Sky Sports Cricket
, Pakistan v New Zealand, 1st T20, Sky Sports Mix
, Cremonese v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 3
Sharks v Benetton, United Rugby Championship, Premier Sports 1
Ulster v Dragons, United Rugby Championship, Premier Sports 2
, Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship, TG4 & Premier Sports 1
, Ross County v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football
, Spezia v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 3
, Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Gallagher Premiership
, Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Airtricity League, RTÈ 2
, Toulouse v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN
, Middlesbrough v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Rayo Valleano v Osasuna, La Liga, LaLigaTV
, UFC Live, MMA, BT Sport 2
, Hurricanes v Chiefs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Main Event
, World Championship, Snooker, Eurosport 1
, Waratahs v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action
, Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, AFL, BT Sport 3
, European Championships, BBC 2
, Bulls v Zebre, United Rugby Championship, TG4 & Premier Sports 2
, Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD
, Sheffield Utd v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Barnet v Wrexham, National League, BT Sport 2
, Villareal v Real Valladolid, La Liga, LaLigaTV
, RBC Hertiage, PGA, Sky Sports Golf
, Aintree, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & UTV
, Wales v England, Women's Six Nations, BBC 2
, Armagh v Laois, Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Final, TG4
, Lions v Leinster, United Rugby Championship, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 2
, Pakistan v New Zealand, International T20, Sky Sports Mix
, Northampton Saints v Saracens, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 3 & BT Sport 4K UD
, Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad, Liga, LaLigaTV
, Italy v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, Virgin Media 2
, Fermanagh v Derry, Ulster SFC, BBC 2
, Kerry v Galway, Lidl Ladies NFL Division1 Final, TG4
, Stormers v Munster, United Rugby Championship, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 2
, SSC Napoli v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Man Utd v Brighton, Women's FA Cup Semi-final, BBC2
, Real Betis v Espanyol, La Liga, LaLigaTV
, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Notts County v Woking, National League, BT Sport 3
, Man City v Leicester City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event
, Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang, Boxing, BT Sport 1
, Connacht v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship, RTÈ 2
Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, Women's Premier Division, TG4
, Edinburgh v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship, Premier Sports 2
, Blackburn Rovers v Hull City, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event
, Inter v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport 3
, PSG v Lens, Ligue 1, BT Sport ESPN
, Càdiz v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV
, Max Holloway v Arnold Allen, UFC, BT Sport 2
, GWS Giants v Hawthorn, AFL, BT Sport 2
, World Championship, Snooker, Eurosport 1
, European Championships, BBC 2
, Lecce v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport
, Kerry v Meath, Very Camogie League Division 2A Final, RTÈ 2
, Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football
, Lille v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
, Amstel Gold Race Women, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1
, Girona v Elche, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, Amstel Gold Race Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1
, RBC Hertiage, PGA, Sky Sports Golf
, Cork v Galway, Very Camogie League Division 1A Final, RTÈ 2
West Ham v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
, Torino v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 3
, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Women's FA Cup Semi-final, BBC 1
Werder Bremen v SC Freiburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1
, Getafe v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, France v Scotland, Women's Six Nations, Virgin Media 2
, Tyrone v Monaghan, Ulster SFC, RTÈ 2 & BBC 2
, Monaco v Lorient, Ligue 1, BT Sport EXTRA
, Nottingham Forest v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL
, Union Berlin v Bochum, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
, Sassuolo v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 3
Atletico Madrid v Almeria, La Liga, Premier Sports 2
, Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Sky Sports Foobtall
, Marseille v Troyes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
, Roma v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 1
, Valencia v Sevilla, La Liga, Premier Sports1