Motorsport: Victory for Devine in Cookstown

Derry’s Callum Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) have injected fresh energy to their Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title bid courtesy of their start to finish victory in the Cookstown based Milburn Concrete Circuit of Ireland Rally.

Following another epic contest with the Hyundai i20 R5 of Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes, they won by 10.2 seconds. The Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) were 37.1s further behind in third. Remarkably, Devine/O’Sullivan are the third different winners in as many rounds of the Samdec Security backed Tarmac series.

Given the “sprint” nature of the event, there was no room for error with Devine taking a precious 3.8s lead over Moffett on the opening Wolfe’s Hill stage and Derry’s Desi Henry (Citroen C3) another 3.7s behind. Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt (Citroen C3) bowed out of contention when he lost some 90s with a broken driveshaft and dropped down the order. Moy’s Frank Kelly fared much worse when he upended his Escort, luckily, neither himself or co-driver Lauren Kelly were injured.

Moffett pounced on SS2 and reduced Devine’s advantage to a fraction of a second, the latter cautious on the stage due to the high number of bad compressions. The lead margin remained fractional as they tackled the fourth and longest (13miles) stage of the rally. Clattering a bale and then puncturing (front left wheel) close to the finish Moffett lost key seconds. Ironically, Devine’s plan had targeted the stage to make gains. He duly did and combined with Moffett’s woes, he arrived at the Cookstown “100” Pits with a lead of 14.1s - a substantial margin in the cut and thrust of their battle, even though the rally was still at midpoint.

By then, Evans was into third - previous incumbent Desi Henry (Citroen C3) had understeer problems and issues with the pop-off valve, slipping to fifth behind the similar car of Belfast’s Jonny Greer, who was unsettled by a big moment on the opening stage.

With unrelenting resolve Moffett powered his way through the afternoon stages, cutting Devine’s lead to 9.4 seconds ahead of 13-mile final stage. Devine won the stage by eight-tenths of a second to win the rally by 10.1s.

“It’s great to win, although it was only one-day, it’s still the Circuit of Ireland.” he said. “We really had to work hard, Josh (Moffett) will always make you do that. The competition in the Tarmac series is getting stronger all the time. Everyone at the top end are going flat out. Everything worked well today, it’s great.”

Series leader Moffett was left to reflect on his fourth stage mishaps. On the final stage Evans had to push harder than expected to fend off Greer, who finished 2.8s behind.

Elsewhere, Sam Moffett’s Hyundai Rally2 needed a system reset after it cut-out on SS4, he was fifth ahead from Robert Barrable (Citroen C3), who struggled with a sensor issue. Henry, who punctured on SS6, Gareth MacHale, Garry Jennings and top two wheel drive exponent Jason Black (Toyota Starlet) completed the top ten. Declan Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) was a final stage retirement when he crashed almost within sight of the finish.

Milburn Concrete Circuit of Ireland Rally (Round 3, Samdec Security Irish Tarmac Championship) Cookstown, Co. Tyrone: 1. C. Devine/N. O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) 58m. 53.4s; 2. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5)+10.2s; 3. M. Evans/J. Jackson(VW Polo GTi R5)+47.3s; 4. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+ 50.1s; 5. S. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 Rally2)+1m. 14.2s; 6. R. Barrable/G. Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 59.4s; 7. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 01.2s; 8. G. MacHale/G. Conway (VW Polo GTi R5)+2m. 42.4s; 9. G. Jennings/R. Kennedy (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+3m. 09.4s; 10. J. Black/K. Egan (Toyota Starlet)+3m. 50.6s.