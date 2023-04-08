Dylan Moran on leaving Frank Warren and securing a homecoming

The soundtrack in Horstfeldweg is silence. Exacerbating the loneliest sport and the hours upon hours of solitary grind. On the road, at the gym, in the ring, always alone.

For all that physical toll the greatest bout of all is between the ears. Those demons do not relent. Outside noise can distract but it is not true defiance. The goal is to stand toe-to-toe and to reach that state it takes full focus. For three months of a training camp in a small place between Hamburg and Hanover, that has been Dylan Moran’s creed.

“I was in Germany for twelve weeks this time,” he explains with a grimace.

“This fight has been in the pipeline since last year. Initially I came out last August, training for November 19 and then I lost my licence. This time I did twelve weeks and it felt like six months to be honest. It is not a holiday. It is a gym and a hotel, nothing else there. It is very secluded.

“The gym I train in has a rule, no music allowed. Concentrate. Be switched on and focus totally on what you are doing. When I first experienced it, I said it was madness and I’ll never get used to it. Now I like it. Some people use music to zone out. I’m trying to zone in.”

On Saturday night Moran headlines a homecoming card at SETU Arena, Waterford. It is a long time coming. Some thought it would never come. The doubt crept into every crevasse inside his head. Eventually he heard it from those closest to him as well.

The dream first formed in a Ballybeg boxing gym. His father trained fighters while Dylan did anything and everything. He learned how to hit a bag and how to ride a bike in that blissful sphere. When they moved from the city to the country the priority was constructing a gym out back.

He built a professional career from that shed. It took him to Manchester under the stewardship of fighter turned manager and promoter Kieran Farrell. Then it was Stateside and the path to the top of the paid ranks was clear. Suddenly he was aiming for the stars.

That sort of ambition gets pummelled in boxing. His 2019 US debut ended in a shock TKO. There have been funerals and breakups but he never cried like he did that night in New York. From then to now the setbacks have been relentless. At times it threatened to tear his world apart.

“I built my life around boxing. You never know if it will happen. People close to my mother and father were constantly saying it, pack it in. Eventually they sat me down and said ‘we think you should forget about it.’ I fell out with them over it. After my fight in Liechtenstein got cancelled, they said, ‘why don’t you open a gym or something instead.’ I told them this is the last thing I need to hear and we fell out for a few days. I’ll be honest, watching the promotional videos go out now for Saturday, it is a bit surreal.

"I’ve seen it in my head for so long. Out on the road running when it was a million miles away from happening, I could see it. I used to run past that arena when it was being built and I’d say, ‘I’ll fight in there some day. Finally, the town has a big venue and I’ll use it.’”

In February it was confirmed we had an all-Irish blockbuster fight. Dubliner Declan Geraghty, a two-weight National Elite Champion, was his opponent. Last month Moran took another body blow when Geraghty withdrew after suffering a cut above his eye.

Talk of rescheduling was immediately dismissed. Straight away they scoured Europe for a suitable replacement. This drought could not continue. He was gasping to go.

“Instilled in me from day one was a stubbornness. Refusal to take no for an answer. I tried to walk away from boxing many times, I couldn’t stop thinking about the homecoming. I was telling people this for years. I’ve two sponsors in Waterford, The Factory nightclub and Pinks restaurant. The owner is Sean Johnston and I’d this memory pop up recently from when I met him in Tenerife three years ago.

“I told him what I would do and how we’d have a party in the nightclub after. His son sent it to me, do you remember saying this to my father?’ I said, ‘I might have been drunk but I wasn’t lying!’”

Argentinian Mauro “El Rayo” Godoy is his new challenger. The welterweight has 38 wins, 18 by KO and only seven losses on his record. Time now for a harvest after a fallow season. In 2022 Moran announced he was leaving Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions having joined less than a year earlier. Why? It simply wasn’t working. It was making things worse.

“I looked after my own career and made my own decisions for so long. Finally, I gave it to someone and wasn’t liking how it was going. Not returning phone calls, left in the dark. I was told I was on the Fury vs White card in February, then I got a phone call two weeks before to say it wasn’t happening with no reason why. Always left in the dark, it got to the stage where I said, ‘I am not staying just to say I am with Frank Warren.’”

Moran’s hopes for a quiet run-in were dashed by Geraghty’s withdrawal. In the aftermath of that the Andy Lee trained Top Rank star Paddy Donovan escalated an ongoing back-and-forth between the pair and said he was willing to step in. Lee also took to social media and told Moran that Donovan ‘is ready to fight.’ In his mind it was only ever a publicity stunt. Top Rank’s claims to be the worldwide leader in promotions. He is self-managed. Why should the onus be on his side to make it happen?

“Paddy Donovan has done nothing but mention my name on social media. There has never been an official offer. If you are this Top Rank star that they believe in and you are going to be a world champion, come with the stage the fight deserves and the money. Send me an offer and I’ll come wherever. Until you come with an offer on paper, stop shouting on social media.

“Why hasn’t Paddy Donovan had a homecoming? He fought a guy 19-19 on Quigley’s undercard. Kieran Molloy has a sold-out show in Galway. I’ve a sold-out show in Waterford. This big Top Rank star, why hasn’t there been a sold-out show in Limerick?

“There is a game to be played. Paddy and his team played it well last week. They knew we wouldn’t take that fight and they didn’t want it. we’ve something good here that can build into something big. It looked like they wanted it, but it couldn’t happen for two reasons. One is that the arena in Waterford wouldn’t hold us for security reasons. Two is that it is a waste. That fight deserves a proper build up, a training camp, big promotion, TV. A proper platform.”

For the fighters it is real competition. For the fans it is proper rivalries and a welcomed return of pro boxing in Ireland. Win-win.

“We have been on the sideline not knowing if boxing would ever come back,” recalls Moran, enthusiasm underlining every word.

“Thankfully I had options outside of Ireland and if I didn’t I would have retired. Boxing was gone. It was non-existent. It is finally back: Katie in Dublin, Quigley in the stadium, Kieran Molloy in Galway. If it continues like this, it will be a massive year for Irish boxing.

“If I come through Saturday night, I could have two or three big nights in Waterford a year. I left Frank last year on the dream of having a homecoming. That was a good contract, four fights a year, money was decent, instead I took a punt. This was what I wanted, I know it is passion talking here, but what got me out of bed and in the gym was a homecoming. If I come through Saturday night, it could be the start of something big.”