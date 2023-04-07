Barrable aiming to emulate form of West Cork ahead of Circuit of Ireland Rally

All the leading contenders for this year’s Samdec Security Irish Tarmac Rally Championship are primed for action over the eight stages of Saturday's third round, the Milburn Concrete Circuit of Ireland Rally.

Once a five-day marathon, times have changed for the Easter classic that breaks new ground as a co-promoted event between the Ulster Automobile Club (UAC) and the Cookstown Motor Club, who will actually run the event over a loop of four stages that are repeated twice and all within easy reach of the County Tyrone town.

For Swords driver Robert Barrable (Citroen C3 Rally2) , the Circuit is somewhat of a case of unfinished business, in 2015 driving a Ford Fiesta R5, he actually led the event and Craig Breen (Peugeot 208 T16) only to slide off the road with three stages remaining.

On Saturday, he will be hoping to bring the form he showed on the second day of the West Cork Rally where he pushed series leader Josh Moffett right to the end. Co-driven by Tyrone’s Gordon Noble - last year’s Circuit winning co-driver - Barrable said: “If we turn up the way we did on the Sunday of West Cork, we would like to think we would be there or thereabouts.”

That turn of speed unfolded in a very simple way.

“From the first corner everything clicked, we didn’t do anything different. I think it’s down to the battle and it sucks you in.”

He knows that he will have more than Moffett to deal with over the day.

“There will be a number of factors like the stages and the weather, I don’t know that area but I expect that Callum (Devine) should go very well. We need to get into a good rhythm from the start and keep the pressure on and see what happens.”

By the time he finishes the first stage, he will have a fair idea on what’s in store as top seed Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) along with the VW Polo GTi R5’s of Meirion Evans and Devine and a posse of Citroen C3 Rally2 cars in the hands of Jonny Greer, Cathan McCourt and Dessie Henry should all have traversed the Wolfe’s Hill opener.

They too have realistic chances of event victory, the rest of the top ten are Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2), Garry Jennings (Ford Fiesta R5) and Declan Boyle (Citroen C3 Rally2). Such is the pace at the top, anything is possible but Josh Moffett has that extra incentive for victory after last year where he felt he was denied the spoils. The event concludes in Cookstown at around 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Killarney driver Alan Ring will campaign a Melvyn Evans Motorsport hired VW Polo GTi R5 in the forthcoming Assess Ireland Killarney Rally of the Lakes, fellow Killarney driver Rob Duggan is also being tipped to compete in a similar car.

Former double Irish Forest champion Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) is to contest next week’s Munster Moonraker Forest Rally in Ballyvourney.

Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year award winner Alex Denning has been selected by Aston Martin Racing to join their Driver Academy for 2023.

He will campaign a Newbridge Motorsport Aston Martin in the European GT4 Championship alongside his British team mate Matt Topham, the series begins in Monza in two weeks’ time.