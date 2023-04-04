Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to miss Monte Carlo Masters due to injuries

It has been a mixed year so far for world number two Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz will not play in Monte Carlo (Adam Davy/PA)

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 14:52
PA

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have both revealed they will miss the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters.

Nadal withdrew from the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments earlier this year after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open, where he was beaten by American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round in Melbourne.

It has been a mixed year so far for world number two Alcaraz, who missed the Australian Open with injury, but he bounced back with victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final.

At the Miami Open the 19-year-old was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, but confirmed on Twitter that after playing in some discomfort at the tournament he will now miss Monte Carlo.

He wrote: “After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort.

“After visiting my doctor in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour.

“I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come. See you in 2024 @ROLEXMCMASTERS!”

Nadal was expected to recover in time for Monte Carlo, a tournament which he has dominated in the past with 11 titles, but he said on Twitter that he is still “not ready” to compete.

“Hi everyone, I’m still not ready to compete at the highest level,” said the 22-time grand slam champion.

“I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.

“I am not yet in a position to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to return soon.”

Monte CarloPlace: UK
