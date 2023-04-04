Ireland dismissed for 214 on Day 1 of Bangladesh Test

Harry Tector scored 50 on debut but left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-58 as Bangladesh dominated the opening day of the lone test against Ireland on Tuesday
Ireland dismissed for 214 on Day 1 of Bangladesh Test

SPOT THE BALL: Ireland's Harry Tector (L) is clean bowled as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das watches during the first day of the Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 13:55
AP

Harry Tector scored 50 on debut but left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-58 as Bangladesh dominated the opening day of the lone test against Ireland on Tuesday.

Playing their first test since 2019, Ireland were bowled out for 214 in their first innings after failing to deal with Bangladesh’s vaunted spin attack.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan and pacer Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each to complement Taijul’s effort.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, a left-arm spinner who holds the record of most test wickets for Bangladesh, bowled just three overs, much to the relief of Ireland who handed six players a debut in this match.

Bangladesh ended the day on 34-2 with Ireland bowling intelligently to keep the batters in check.

Mominul Haque was batting on 12 after Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by offspinner Andy McBrine on the last ball of the day. Pacer Mark Adair earlier dismissed Najmul Hossain for a duck in the first over.

Tector made team-high 50 on his debut while Lorcan Tucker scored 37. Curtis Campher added 34.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the one-off test, Ireland had an early setback in the fifth over when opener Murray Commins was trapped lbw for five by pace bowler Shoriful Islam.

Ebadot Hossain had opener James McCollum caught by Najmul Hossain on 15, ending his shaky stay in the crease.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie and Tector looked confident in a 21-run stand, with Tector making his intention clear to dominate the spinner. He hit offspinner Mehidy Hasan over mid-on for the only six in the morning session.

Tector also hit two fours against Taijul Islam, who found some turn and bounce and was rewarded when he removed Balbirnie (16) with a delivery that spun sharply as Ireland was left at 48-3.

Tector and Campher thereafter gave Ireland a ray of hope, batting with caution and controlled aggression. They put up 74 runs for the fourth wicket before Mehidy broke the partnership, rattling the stump of Tector who struck six fours and one six in his 92-ball knock.

Taijul got in on the act, dismissing Peter Moor (1), who played his first test for Ireland after switching from Zimbabwe and Campher in his consecutive over.

Resistance then came from Tucker and Mark Adair as they played two 30-plus scores to push the total past 200.

Taijul, who tormented Irish batters with his arm balls, claimed the wicket of the both to complete his 11th five-for in test cricket.

Mehidy then brought an end to the Irish innings, getting rid of Graham Hume.

More in this section

Guide to sports on tv this week Guide to sports on tv this week
Motorsport: Moffett wins in Tralee with Devine hot on his heels in second Motorsport: Moffett wins in Tralee with Devine hot on his heels in second
Daniil Medvedev Daniil Medvedev adds another title with victory at Miami Open
<p>DOPING BAN: Amir Khan tested positive for the banned agent ostarine after losing to Kell Brook in February last year. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Amir Khan handed two-year ban from all sport by UKAD for doping

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd