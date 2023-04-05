Bowling: Bohane through to Dan O'Riordan Cup Final

Munster champion Michael Bohane travels to Ból-Fada in Keady-Tassagh with a pep in his step after an impressive win over Gary Daly in the semi-final of the Dan O’Riordan Cup at Bantry.

He was sharp and hungry from the off, reaching McSweeney’s in three huge bowls. He was a shot clear after two and had a clear bowl after three. His fourth was less impressive. This gave Daly an opening, which he seized to close the gap to 30m at Cronin’s cross. Those 30m were vital for Bohane though as he had full light. He immediately pushed clear again and had his lead well over a bowl on the straight.

Daly never got close enough to cause any real concern, but he brought the lead under a bowl. He didn’t open the last bend and Bohane went around it towards the line. There was little Daly could do to change the course of things at that point and Bohane beat the line to close it off. Bohane plays Brian O’Reilly at Ból-Fada with Arthur McDonagh waiting for him in the Dan O’Riordan Cup final.

McDonagh will be defending his Joe McVeigh Cup title in the feature event at Ból-Fada on Sunday against All-Ireland champion Thomas Mackle. This promises to be a classic battle between two players with high ambitions for 2023. Last year McDonagh beat Colm Rafferty in the final, having beaten David Murphy in the semi-final. Those wins will give him a lot of confidence heading into this weekend.

Mackle rediscovered his best form in last year’s senior championship and was especially impressive in the second half of the All-Ireland final against Michael Bohane. If he brings that drive and concentration he can repay McDonagh for defeat in the All-Ireland final at Baile Bhuirne in 2021.

Patrick Flood, who takes on Colm Rafferty on Sunday morning, will travel North with some doubts, having last to Martin Coppinger in the last shot at Corrin. He was given a bowl of odds start, which looked generous when he opened with three serious bowls. He followed this with some top class bowling that took him two bowls clear and he looked poised to raise a third bowl at the end of the second last straight. He missed light there and Coppinger smelt blood.

He unleashed three astonishing last bowls that were too hot for Flood and melted all but 40m of his lead for the last shot. His last one went way past the line and Flood missed it by 40m.

Former senior champion, Philip O’Donovan looked lean, fit and focused when winning the East Cork - Waterford veteran semi-final with a compelling display at Clashmore. He needed to be at his best as Mick Wall was up for the challenge. O’Donovan had a big lead after two huge opening bowls. Wall then played three massive bowls to Barron’s to level the score and test O’Donovan. They were still level at the pylon, but O’Donovan followed with two huge bowls over the Clash and on towards Mulcahy’s cross to raise a bowl. Wall played top drawer stuff from there, but O’Donovan was untouchable.

Éamon Bowen gave a five star display too in his win over Wayne Parkes at Ballinacurra. He was down to Brinny cross in two and up to the Upton line in two more to go two bowls clear. He had well over two bowls after seven to the GAA field. Parkes did well from Innishannon cross to bring the lead under two on the last straight, but Bowen went on to win by two.

Johnny O’Driscoll rescued what looked a lost cause to beat Mick Hurley in the regraded O’Connell-Dullea Cup at Ballygurteen. He had a big lead after three past the first bend, but Hurley took over and led well past the avenue. O’Donovan regained the lead on the straight. Hurley powered clear to O’Donovan’s and up the rise past Burke’s. O’Donovan then missed the line and Hurley’s reply caught the right and missed it by centimetres. O’Donovan snatched the reprieve with a virtually unbeatable last shot.

Tyrone star, Eugene McVeigh, finished strongly to advance in the Northern Builders on the Cathedral Road at the expense of Odhran Rafferty and James Oliver. McVeigh and Rafferty were dominant after a poor opener from Oliver. Rafferty had the upper hand to the coal-sheds, but McVeigh closed with three brilliant shots to win by a bowl.

Martin Murphy reversed an early lead by Danny O’Donovan to reach the John Murray Cup final at Ardcahan.