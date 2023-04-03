Guide to sports on tv this week

The Master's in Augusta kicks off on Monday, Vera Pauw's Irish side takes on USA in World Cup International friendlies and the GAA Championship kicks off with League Champions Mayo taking on Roscommon. Here is all you need to know for the upcoming week in sport.
Don't miss: The Masters returns this week for the first major golf tournament of the year. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion. He beat Rory McIlroy by three shots last year. The only major championship Rory McIlroy has yet to win, he will go into the 87th Master's championship as one of the favourites. 

Set the Sky Box: Vera Pauw's sides preparations for this summers World Cup finals are underway and they head to the Texas and Missouri to take on the World Number one side USA. 

Streaming Pick: Full Swing on Netflix follows the world's leading golf players and the players swapping to LIV. Follow players like Jordan Speith, Ian Poulter, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy on and off the course, through the highs and lows. 

Monday 3rd April

5pm, The Masters, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm, Empoli v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport 1

7.45pm, Sassuolo v Torino, Serie A, BT Sport1

8pm, Everton v Tottenham Hotspurs, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Valencia v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

Tuesday 4th April

2pm, The Masters, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm, Tour of Basque Country Men, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

5pm, Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin, DFB Pokal, Premier Sport 1

7.45pm, Bayern Munich v Freiburg, DFB Pokal, Premier Sport 2

8pm, Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Juventus v Inter, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna, Copa del Rey, BT Sport 1

Wednesday 5th April

1am, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, International T20, BT Sport 2

2pm, The Masters, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm, Stage 3 Errenteria - Amasa-Villabona, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

5pm, Nuernberg v VfB Stuttgart, DFB Pokal, Premier Sports 1

7.45pm, RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund, DFB Pokal, Premier Sports 2

8pm, Barcelona v Real Madrid, Copa del Rey, BT Sport 1

8pm, Cremonese v Fiorentina, Coppa Italia, Premier Sports 1

8pm, West Ham v Newcastle, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday 6th April

10.35am, Brisbane Lions v Collingwood, AFL, BT Sports 1

2pm, The Masters, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm, Tour of Basque Country, UCI World Tour, Eurosports 1

7pm, Liver Premier League Darts, Birmingham Premier League, Sky Sports Action

7.45pm, England v Brazil, Women's International, ITV

Friday 7th April

12.30am, Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

3am, Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

7.30am, Melbourne v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 1

8am, Crusaders v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am, Reds v Brumbies, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Mix

12.30pm, Millwall v Luton Town, Championship, Sky Sports Football

2pm, The Masters, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm, Tour of Basque Country, UCI World Tour, Eurosport 1

3pm, Sheffield Utd v Wigan Athletic, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, Stoke City v Bristol City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, Swansea City v Coventry City, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, Watford v Huddersfield Town, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

3pm, Oxford United v Sheffield Utd, League 1, Sky Sports Football

3pm, QPR v Preston North End, Championship, Sky Sports Red Button

4pm, Salernitana v Inter, Serie A, BT Sport 2

5.30pm, Sunderland v Hull City, Championship, Sky Sports Football

6pm, Lecce v SSC Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2

6pm, Benfica v FC Porto, Primeria Liga, BT Sport 3

8pm, Leinster v Leicester Tigers, Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-final, RTÈ BT Sport 1

8pm, AC Milan v Empoli, Serie A, BT Sport 2

8pm, Sevilla v Celta Vigo, Ligue 1, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Lens v Strasbourg, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm, Middlesbrough v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Scarlets v Clermont Auvergne, EPCR Challenge Cup Quarter-final, BT Sport & S4C

11.30pm, UFC Live, MMA, BT Sport 1

Saturday 8th April

1am, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, International T20, BT Sport 2

8am, Highlanders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

10.30am, Melbourne Rebels v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

11.30am, Udinese v Monza, Serie A, BT Sport 3

12.30pm, Toulon v Lyon, EPCR Challenge Cup Quarter-final, BT Sport 2

12.30pm, Man Utd v Everton, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

12.30pm, Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

1pm, Osasuna v Elche, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

1.30pm, Musselburgh, Horse Racing, Virgin Media 1 & ITV 4

2pm, Fairyhouse and Cork, Horse Racing, TG4

3pm, The Masters - Build-up, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

3pm, Benetton v Cardiff, EPCR Challenge Cup, BT Sport

3pm, Tottenham v Brighton, Premier League, Premier Sports 1

3pm, Toulouse v Cell C Sharks, Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-final, BT Sport

5pm, Armagh v Antrim, Ulster SFC, BBC 2

5.30pm, Southampton v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

5.30pm, Hellas Verona v Sassuolo, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5.30pm, Real Sociedad v Getafe, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

5.30pm, Torino v Roma, Serie A, BT Sport1

5.30pm, Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Exeter Chiefs v DHL Stormers, BT Sport

7.30pm, USA v Republic of Ireland, Women;s International, RTÈ2

7.30pm

, The Masters, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm, Lazio v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport  1

8pm, Real Madrid v Villareal, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Nice v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm, Glasgow Warriors v Emirates Lions, EPCR Challenge Cup, BT Sport

8.30pm, Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 9th April

2am, Shakur Stevenson v Shuichiro Yoshino, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

3am, Alex Pereira v Isreal Adesanya, UFC, BT Sport 1

8.20am, West Coast Eagles v Melbourne, AFL, BT Sport 1

9.30am, Men's one-day race Paris Roubaix, Cycling, Eurosport 1

12pm, Lyon v Rennes, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

12pm, Dundee Utd v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football

1pm, Valladolid v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

2pm, Kilkenny v Limerick, Allianz NHL Division 1 Final TG4

2pm, Reims v Brest, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1

2pm, Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace, Premier League, Sky Sports PL

2.30pm, Fairyhouse, Horse Racing, RTÈ 2

2.30pm, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

3pm, The Masters - Build up, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

3pm, La Rochelle v Saracens, Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-final, BT Sport & ITV

3.15pm, Real Betis v Cadiz, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

4pm, Mayo v Roscommon, Connacht SFC, RTÈ 2

4.05pm, Nantes v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

4.30pm, Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm, Bochum v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5.30pm, Almerìa v Valencia, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

6pm, The Masters, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

6pm, Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

6pm, The German Darts Grand Prix, Darts, Premier Sports 2

6.30pm, Hoffenheim v Schalke 04, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

7.45pm, Lorient v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 1

8pm, Rayo Vallecano v Atlètico Madrid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

8.30pm, Phoenix Suns v L.A. Clippers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

