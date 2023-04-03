Motorsport: Moffett wins in Tralee with Devine hot on his heels in second

Imposing his authority from the very start Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty took their Hyundai i20 R5 to a fine victory in the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally, the second round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

At the conclusion of the day’s nine stages, they had 6.5 seconds to spare over the VW Polo GTi R5 of Derry’s Callum Devine and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan. The Darrian T90 GTR of Donegal duo Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore were 55.3 seconds further behind in third.

Moffett admitted he made a good push through the opening stage near Cordal where he gained 3.4s on Devine with Enniskerry’s Daniel Barry (Skoda Fabia R5) 7.6s further back in third.

Topping the time sheets on the remaining two stages of the loop, Moffett arrived at the Tralee service park with a 5.9s advantage and reported everything was going according to plan. Second placed Devine wasn’t that happy with his Polo, he reckoned it wasn’t turning in to his satisfaction, especially in the slippery sections of the stages.

A hard charging Gallagher displaced Barry for third spot, the latter had a few moments on the opening pair of stages. Declan Boyle, who switched to a Citroen C3, had power steering issues on the first stage; a heated manifold led to melting of some wires that rendered the car almost powerless and he was forced out.

On the repeat loop Moffett and Devine moved well ahead as the former led by 8.8s. Gallagher was untroubled in third although the gap to second increased to 40.2s. Having softened the suspension of his Skoda, Barry reckoned it handled the bumps better.

Mark Alcorn (Escort) was sixth but seventh placed Darren Gass (Citroen) lost third gear on S.S. 6 and retired at the final service. Richard Moffett (Toyota Starlet), Chris O’Callaghan (Escort) Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) and Andrew Purcell (Skoda Fabia R5) completed the top ten. Cronin lost time when he slipped off the road on S.S. 6; Purcell had a clean run as he tried to build confidence following his accident on the opening round. Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Escort) retired with a broken half-shaft.

Moffett stretched his advantage to 10.1s by the final stage where Devine was quickest but could only trim the deficit by 3.6s, however, he secured an extra point for winning the power stage. Both drivers have now amassed 39 points from the opening two rounds.

Gallagher netted third followed by Barry and Alcorn, who spun on S.S. 8 and hit a bank on S.S. 9. Richard Moffett (Starlet) finished sixth and Cronin had a good final loop to fend of Purcell for seventh.

Elsewhere, Craig Breen (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) made an early exit from the Rallye Casinos do Algarve, the second round of the Portuguese Rally series when he crashed on the second stage, neither himself or co-driver James Fulton were injured.

In Rallye des Ardennes Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (BMW M3) finished 30th overall and second in the HRC1 category where Dubliner Michael Cullen, retired his similar car with a mechanical issue on the final stage.

In Croatia, Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (Ford Fiesta Rally3) finished twelfth in the Quattro River Rally, Antrim co-driver Chris Patterson guided British driver Gus Greensmith (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) to second place.

Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry (Round 2, Triton Showers National Rally Championship) Tralee: 1. J. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5) 46m. 22s;2. C. Devine/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5)+6.5s; 3. K. Gallagher/R. Moore (Darrian T90 GTR)+1m. 01.8s; 4. D. Barry/L. Moore (Skoda Fabia R5)+1m. 15.4s;5. M. Alcorn/D. McAlaney (Ford Escort)+1m. 21.4s; 6. R. Moffett/D. Kelly (Toyota Starlet)+1m. 53.0s; 7. D. Cronin/D. Burke (VW Polo GTi R5)+2m. 09.9s; 8. A. Purcell/S. Buckley (Skoda Fabia R5)+2m. 11.9s; 9. C. O'Callaghan/D. McGettigan (Ford Escort)+2m. 15.1s; 10. M. Boyle/D. McCafferty (VW Polo GTi R5)+2m. 49.2s.