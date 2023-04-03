Ballincollig surveys the majesty of their meteoric rise

Ballincollig’s Emporium Cork Basketball have acclimatised to the rarefied air of the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League quicker than perhaps they even anticipated.

On Saturday, following their second season in the top flight, they stamped their class on the league decider, with 14 points to spare over National Cup winners University of Galway Maree (78-64).

John Dawson picked up the MVP after 31 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Elated Ballincollig player/coach Ciarán O’Sullivan admitted: “We’re all in a bit of shock. Six years ago we were in the third tier, our top team in the club was playing local league in Cork. This is our second year at this level and to be at the top of the pile is amazing. I can’t really put it into words at the moment, the scenes there at the end were just special, euphoric, emotional.

“These guys are playing for more than just themselves; a few guys lost family members during the year and we just got that emotion right today and we feel that we had the talent to match anyone and look, we’re here!”

In fairness, all University of Galway Maree’s head coach Charlie Crowley could do was put his hands up. “Let’s get the record straight, I’m not going to stand here and say pity us. We’ve lost, they’re a great team and we’ve been beaten by the better team on the day.

“I thought we started well and then we began fatiguing. A lot of that will probably be on me when I start looking back at the game, but you know they were great. Ciarán (O’Sullivan) hit big shots, Dawson coming up with 31 points. The last time we played them, we held John Dawson to two and this time you flip the script and they win by 14.”

There was little between the sides in a close opening quarter. Keelan Cairns had Emporium Cork Basketball 8-3 up in the fourth minute. But it would be UG Maree who’d lead by the end of the first, 18-15. A five-point run by Dawson was added to by a big three from Ciarán O’Sullivan to push them 39-32 up. The balance was shifting.

Dawson nailed a three to firm up their third quarter advantage (60-46) and when Dylan Corkery went in for two with the bonus at 2.17 left, Ballincollig knew they had the summit in their sights. When Jose Jimenez Gonzales’s three landed to increase their lead to 72-53 it was looking ominous for UG Maree. They kept plugging away, Haines hit the three to reduce the deficit to 72-61, but there was to be no late dramatic comeback.

Emporium Cork Basketball: Adrian O’Sullivan (5), Dylan Corkery (11), John Dawson (31), Sean O’Flynn (DNP), Pau Cami Galera (6), Ciarán O’Sullivan (7), Ronan O’Sullivan (2), Colm Blount (DNP), Luke O’Sullivan (DNP), Jamie Cotter (DNP), Jose Jimenez Gonzales (11), Keelan Cairns (5).

University of Galway Maree: Cathal Finn (13), John Burke (3), Stephen Commins (4), Ben Burke (0), Zach Light (2), Matthew Sweeney (1), Garry Fernane (DNP), Rodrigo Gomez (16), Jarett Haines (14), Malik Thiam (DNP), Zvonimir Cutuk (11), Paul Freeman (0)