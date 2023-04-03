Scannell delight as 'incredible' UCC Glanmire complete double

The word is consistency. Remarkable consistency. Once again Mark Scannell has guided The Address UCC Glanmire to national success as they completed a National Cup and Super League double with an 88-77 win Saturday over DCU Mercy in the MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy final in Tallaght.

Scannell hailed the double as “incredible for the club”, which has bounced back from an unsettled period to reaffirm itself as the premier outfit in women’s basketball. Brittany Byrd deservedly claimed the MVP after scoring 33 points, getting five assists and six rebounds for the victors.

Scannell said: “At the start of the season, I never expected this (to be double winners), but they’re such a bunch of hard workers. We’ve two great Americans, great leaders, and some brilliant young players. They were off the chart for us — Amy Dooley, Simone O’Shea, Annaliese (Murphy), Louise (Scannell). What more could you ask for?

“Claire O’Sullivan has been brilliant for us, and we knew all week that she wouldn’t be available (due to her brother’s wedding) — that was the good thing.

“The girls were able to really step up in training this week and she gave a lovely speech in the dressing room last week and I think that was a bit inspiring for everybody.”

Byrd made an excellent start, her three-pointer put The Address UCC Glanmire 14-9 up midway through the first quarter. A five-point run by Nicole Clancy made it a two-point game, 16-14, with three and a half minutes to go. The turnaround was complete when Lindsay Abed’s three brought DCU Mercy ahead with two minutes to go, 20-18.

However, it was UCC Glanmire who led at the end of the quarter, 27-24, with Byrd to the fore — the American with 13 points in the opening 10 minutes.

Glanmire stated to pull away in the second quarter, a Byrd layup made it 40-33 with a little over four minutes to go. A long-range three from by Abed reduced the deficit to 42-36 with three and a half minutes left. DCU Mercy were trying to contain Byrd, but the American was a relentless threat, her three from the left corner in the dying seconds of the second quarter brought the bench to their feet. They led 52-42 at half-time.

Khiarica Rasheed was potent in the third, she scored nine of her 22 points in the quarter as the Cork girls started to stretch their advantage and they would hold a 13 lead going into the final quarter, 71-58 ahead.

DCU Mercy made an excellent start to the fourth, with Hannah Thornton really posing a threat inside the paint, the Irish international’s layup with a little over three minutes gone in the quarter saw them trail 73-67.

A driving layup by captain Áine McKenna ended that DCU Mercy run, she also picked up a foul and added the extras to re-establish a nine point advantage, 76-67.

A big three by Nicole Clancy, followed by a layup by the same player, and it was 80-74 with four minutes to go.

But within 90 seconds there was a 12-point gap once more, 86-74, after layups from Byrd and Rasheed. The Cork club never looked back, eventually sealing an 88-77 win.

THE ADDRESS UCC GLANMIRE: Áine McKenna (12), Brittany Byrd (33), Annaliese Murphy (4), Mia Furlong (4), Abby Furlong (0), Louise Scannell (0), Sinead O’Reilly (DNP), Simone O’Shea (3), Khiarica Rasheed (22), Caoimhe O’Driscoll (DNP), Amy Dooley (10).

DCU MERCY: Megan Connolly (0), Ciara Mulligan (3), Ciara Byrne (3), Rachel Huijsdens (9), Nicole Clancy (14), Maria Clavijo (DNP), Hannah Thornton (14), Lindsey Abed (22), Amelia Motz (12).