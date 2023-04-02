Conor Meany: Ballincollig's breakthrough testament to remarkable group of basketball people

Emporium Cork Basketball crowned Champions

At just the second time of trying, Ballincollig have climbed the top of Irish basketball becoming Super League Champions for the first time. The club’s remarkable rise from only having senior teams playing locally just six years ago to National Champions is one of legend. Their rise is thanks to the remarkable work done by the O’Sullivan family in particular, with Francis and Kieran laying a foundation for the next generation of Ciaran, Adrian, Daniel and Ronan to follow through. Last year Ballincollig led the league in wins and were undone in the playoffs in a disappointing end to the season. This year they had to wait until the last weekend of the regular season to book their spot in the playoffs, but then they got hot at the right time beating DBS Eanna away in a double overtime thriller before topping local rivals Demons away in a brilliant performance. Going through Cup Champions Maree was a suitable final hurdle and they did so in style winning by 14 points -- 78-64 -- in another complete performance. The team still has plenty of good years ahead of them but for now they’ll enjoy a special win for a remarkable group of basketball people.

Patience the key for Ballincollig

Most teams who have been beaten by Maree this year struggled offensively as the giant duo of Gomez and Cutuk forced teams to shoot threes from the outside. The Cup Final was the perfect example of this as Eanna would penetrate and kick but without much success. Before the game Ciaran O’Sullivan emphasised to his team that they needed to rotate the ball and attack two and three times to really move the Maree defense. O’Sullivan and his teammates executed that plan to perfection particularly after the first quarter and they regularly got into midrange for floaters and pull up jumpers. Add in their brilliant defensive performance containing Jarrett Haines and there was only going to be one winner. The gameplan was smart but the execution of it was what impressed most, as so many of Ballincollig’s Irish contingent came up with important contributions. For players like Adrian O’Sullivan and Keelan Cairns this is a fitting reward for consistently high performances over recent years.

Dawson delivers on the biggest stage

When John Dawson arrived in Ireland there was a lot of excitement that a player of his calibre with NBA G-League experience could really dominate the league and help Ballincollig to win silverware. Dawson has been a frustrating player to watch at times despite averaging over 20 points a game. All year he tended to score in bunches and didn’t attack as aggressively as a 6’4 guard with his build is capable of. Any frustrations were set aside on Saturday though as he delivered on the biggest stage with 31 points in the decider. Dawson was in control and excellent all game, hitting shots at important times, while also playing solid defense. After their Cup Semi-Final loss to DBS Eanna, Emporium Cork Basketball looked a little lost for a couple of weeks but their playoff run with Dawson and Jose Gonzales to the fore was worth the patience O’Sullivan and the club had in the process they were following.

UG Maree come up just short

A dream season for University Galway Maree almost was even better as they tried to claim the Super League title to go along with their National Cup and Southern Conference titles. Maree were the most consistent team all season but came unstuck in the final game as they couldn’t create enough offensively against Ballincollig. Eoin Rockall the club’s brightest young star was unfortunately missing on Saturday due to a personal commitment and his absence as a creator really impacted Maree’s offense. Overall Maree became too reliant on Haines to create all of their offense and Ballincollig did a good job containing him. Charlie Crowley and Maree deserve huge credit for a brilliant season and you would expect them to be back in contention if they can get their recruiting this right again. They’ll head into the summer with a little bit of regret though and a wondering of ‘what if’ especially if they had Rockall or their other pro Joe Mvuezolo (who left mid-season) for the final.

UCC Glanmire finish the season on a high

It was a familiar ending to a National competition for Glanmire, as Áine McKenna once again lifting a trophy as they beat DCU Mercy 88-77. The Champions Trophy featured the two best clubs in women’s basketball and the familiar rivalry was decided by the incredible performance of Brittany Byrd who had 33 points, including 25 in the first half. Mark Scannell’s recruitment was brilliant this year and the combination of Byrd and Khiarica Rasheed perfectly complemented his Irish contingent. Glanmire play with such offense power and pace that most teams can’t keep up with them and that was the story again on Saturday. Outside of the Americans, there must be an immense satisfaction within the club for Áine McKenna in particular. The timeless McKenna has been huge for Glanmire on the big stage for over a decade and her 12 points were huge on Saturday. When DCU made a run in the fourth quarter to get the lead back to six it was of course McKenna who stepped up with a big play to settle the troops. Glanmire have now won five of the last six trophies over the past two seasons and with young stars like Mia Furlong and Amy Dooley there will be hopes that the dynasty will roll on for the next few years.

DCU Mercy come up short

From early on there was warning signs for DCU Mercy as the first quarter was definitely played at Glanmire’s pace finishing 27-24. Glanmire averaged 86 points this season, while DCU only managed 71, so getting in an up and down race wasn’t going to suit Mercy. They fought well in the second half when they finally contained Byrd but they just didn’t have a dynamic enough guard to get some easy points for them. Lindsey Abed is an excellent player who delivered time and time again this season but the second American spot was a challenge all year. Ingle finally settled on Amelia Motz who is also a very good player, but with Irish internationals Hannah Thornton and Rachel Huijdsens inside, Mercy could have done with a more dynamic guard which is what they had tried to get earlier in the year. Mercy have the Irish pieces there to win and have the best defensive coach in Ireland. If they can get the right help next year, they could be back at the top of Irish basketball.

Ulster University return to the Super League

In the most dramatic game of the weekend, Ulster University outlasted Limerick Sport Eagles 95-86 in overtime to gain promotion. Limerick were the better team for much of the first half and when they hit five straight three-pointers they opened up an incredible 21-point lead. Ulster though had a few more threats around the court. American Nate Shafer was solid all game battling Jason Killeen and Girts Celms was a consistent threat hitting 23 points. Conor O’Sullivan has been Ulster’s star man all year but he struggled early on scoring just seven points (five from free throws) in the first half. The second half was a different story though as Conor hit four threes on his way to a game high total of 28 points. A three pointer by Limerick with just four seconds to go helped force overtime but Ulster got key scores as they sealed their return to the top flight.

League reflections

Looking across both the men’s and women’s leagues this year, the strength and depth across the leagues is definitely improving. Ballincollig winning from the fourth spot in the playoffs is a good example of this. Good teams also didn’t make the playoffs in both leagues and there is a new wave of young Irish talent now taking over as the faces of the league. In the past having the best Irish player in the country was usually a good recipe to win at least one trophy and yet this year that wasn’t the case. There will be interesting discussions this year around the rules and whether the number of Americans/Europeans will change or not but of equal importance, particularly in the men’s league, is the need for Irish players on the court. Hopefully the league gets the big calls right and we’re heading into another brilliant season next year.

Finals Weekend

Basketball Ireland and TG4 deserve credit for getting the League Finals on TV this year. It’s the bookend to the season that the sport deserves. The Super Saturday idea is great but it needs to be a consistent for a couple of years to really build it into the psyche of fans. The Cup manages to break through the basketball bubble and is relevant to the media and general sports fans. The League Finals can get to that level but will need a lot of promotion and consistency.

Basketball Bubble

I watched a lot of games this year and really enjoyed the standard overall. We saw full houses more consistently than ever before and there were great storylines to follow throughout the year. That said, it was a bit of a lonely existence following the league so closely. Saturday nights are not full of social media chatter or any real excitement around what’s happening. Instead chat is always limited to WhatsApp or knowing people directly involved in the games. This feeds into the paywall concerns that there are no free-to-air games on social media during the season, so it’s only people within the basketball bubble who are really seeing and engaging with the sport. Add to that the disappointing lack of stats around the league and there’s a major gap in the conversation that needs to be filled. Everyone needs to do more to change this, and it can’t just be on Basketball Ireland. Clubs, players and fans all need to share the window into our sport, if we aren’t willing to shout about it, why should anyone else be?