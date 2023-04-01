Tom Pidcock confident concussion has not 'destroyed' his spring campaign

Tom Pidcock will go into Sunday's Tour of Flanders confident his Classics campaign has not been derailed by the concussion which ruled him out of Milan-Sanremo.
The Olympic mountain bike champion validated his decision not to defend his world cyclo-cross title in the winter when he won Strade-Bianche last month, a result to stand aside his Tour de France stage win on the Alpe d'Huez last summer.
But his next race, Tirreno-Adriatico, ended prematurely when a final day crash on March 12 left him with a mild concussion, and the 23-year-old only returned to racing at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, finishing 11th.
"I was not bad but not brilliant, either," Pidcock said of his form in midweek. "I think I just missed the top end really, but I always struggle in my first race after a little period away. The plan leading into Dwars was not what we had planned."
Before Strade, Pidcock had explained how missing the cyclo-cross worlds to focus on the road had given him the extra edge he needed to compete with the favoured trio of Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar this spring.
How much of that edge has gone after the time off remains to be seen.
"It's difficult to answer," the Ineos Grenadiers rider added. "We'll maybe see on Sunday. Of course it's not ideal, it's not what we planned, but I don't think it has destroyed my spring campaign either."