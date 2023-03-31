Horner: 'Fit' Ricciardo would be ready to race in 10 minutes

After departing McLaren at the end of last year's championship, Ricciardo is taking a sabbatical from F1 this season as Red Bull's third driver.
READY WHEN NEEDED: Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia walks though the paddock at Albert Park ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Pic: AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake.

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 15:24
Reuters

A fit and well Daniel Ricciardo would be ready to race a Red Bull car in Formula One at the drop of a hat if required, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday.

After departing McLaren at the end of last year's championship, Ricciardo is taking a sabbatical from F1 this season as Red Bull's third driver behind champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The eight-times grand prix winner, one of the sport's most popular characters, had "thrown himself" into his new role, Horner said at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

"I’d say he’s about 10 minutes away from being ready (to race)," added Horner.

"He’s in good shape. He's kept himself fit and well.

"He's training hard and he's ready to go if given a chance.

"It must be very tough for him not being a race driver this weekend, but he’s thrown himself into and embracing this new role.

"Hopefully he'll rediscover his love for the sport."

Ricciardo claimed seven of his eight race wins during his 2014-18 stint with Red Bull before a barren two years at Renault and two difficult seasons with McLaren.

