Gass hoping to keep pace with top men Moffett and Devine

As the Triton Showers National Rally Championship picks up pace with Sunday’s second round Tralee-based Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry, reigning champion Josh Moffett is in the unfamiliar role of the chaser in his quest to land the Vard Memorial Trophy for a record equalling third time.

Last year, the thirty year old Monaghan driver rocked up to the title with six straight wins from the opening six events. He arrives in Kerry trailing series leader and opening round winner Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) by a solitary point. But this latest encounter, over nine stages around Castleisland, may not just be confined to them.

Armagh’s Darren Gass (Citroen C3 Rally2), a former Irish Tarmac champion (2012) and Circuit of Kerry winner (2011) has unlike other years, set his sights on a full campaign in this year’s Triton series where he is four points off the lead. Compared to his rivals Gass doesn’t have that much seat time under his belt, but he will have benefitted from his first round outing.

“It’s all about seat time, you need plenty of practice. The car is good and considering everything, we were close enough to Callum (Devine) and Josh (Moffett) in Longford. We are hoping to do a test before we go to Tralee.”

He continued: “The pace is very strong and you just cannot afford to lose too much time, it’s almost impossible to claw it back. I think it all depends on the day, if you are in good form, everything works and that might seem strange but that seems to be the way it is. When you’re not doing good and don’t know why, then it’s very hard to go quicker.”

Gass also revealed why he is competing in next week’s Circuit of Ireland in Cookstown.

“I have to really, that is where my sponsor, Solo Petroleum is based.”

Former triple national champion Declan Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) knows he has to find more pace to get closer to the cutting edge and Waterford’s Andrew Purcell (Skoda Fabia R5) has yet to show his hand after his first round appearance ended prematurely on the opening stage.

The Escorts of Cavan’s Gary Kiernan and Donegal’s Mark Alcorn are amongst the top ten where Enniskerry’s Daniel Barry (Skoda Fabia R5) and Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) will be hoping to improve on their opening round performances. Monaghan’s Richard Moffett (Toyota Starlet) rounds out the top ten.

Longford’s Tommy Doyle (Hyundai i20 R5) should finish much higher than his seeded position of twenty-seven. The three stage locations (x3) are Mount Eagle, Headley’s Bridge and Desmond’s Grave with the service park adjacent to the Rose Hotel rally headquarters.

The first stage starts at 9.20am and the finish at the Rose Hotel is scheduled for 4.35pm.

Also on Sunday, the Irish Kart Championships begin at the Kiltorcan track in County Kilkenny where over one hundred karters will race across six categories.

Elsewhere, Craig Breen (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) continues his participation in the Portuguese Rally series on the Rallye Casinos do Algarve; Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (Ford Fiesta Rally3) competes in the Quattro River Rally in Croatia and in Belgium, the entry for the Rallye des Ardennes includes the BMW M3’s of Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Dubliner Michael Cullen.