Ballincollig ready to take the final step to making history

Emporium Cork Basketball are looking to make history this 'Super Saturday' live on TG4 as they attempt to win their first Super League title.

The Ballincollig side are in the decider in just their second season at this level.

They reached this stage after overcoming Cork rivals UCC Demons in their semi-final last weekend at a raucous Mardyke Arena.

The 84-76 victory set up a clash with Cup champions University of Galway Maree who are looking to complete a remarkable League and Cup double.

Ballincollig, under Player/Coach Ciarán O’Sullivan, have been putting it up to the traditional northside powerhouses in Cork, Neptune and Demons, in recent times.

American point guard John Dawson feels this final is huge not just for the people of Ballincollig but for kids all around Cork who will see basketball broadcast to a national audience on television.

“This is history, this is club history. This is putting another stake in the ground just to let other clubs know that we are here. This is putting everybody on notice that we should be taken seriously.

“It’s huge for the game of basketball in Cork, it’s growing as we speak. To bring the championship back to Cork would multiply that exponentially. It will show kids that basketball is a fun sport that doesn’t get recognised and that should get recognised. It exposes kids and parents that there’s more to Cork than what you see.” Dawson believes Ballincollig have earned the right to be in the final.

“We executed (the gameplan) well, still don’t think we played our best basketball. But we ended up beating a really good team who are on a really good run.

“It was a game we had to get through to earn our right to be here.” Ballincollig have beaten two teams who were ranked higher than them in this post-season in DBS Éanna and Demons. Dawson says they were always targeting peaking at this stage of the season.

“We always wanted to be playing winning basketball at the end of the season. You always want to win your regular season games, everyone wants to go undefeated, but the goal is to play the best basketball at the end of the season. In the play-offs.

“I think we have yet to have our best game but all-in-all we are coming together as a team, putting together winning plays, stringing together winning possessions. And it showed in our last two wins over two teams having unbelievable seasons.” Maree have beaten Ballincollig twice in the regular season but Dawson says he has every confidence that O’Sullivan and the other coaches can come up with a winning game plan.

“I have all the confidence in the world in our coaching staff in putting together a gameplan both in the offence and defensive end to put us in the best position to win.

“It’s going to be a fun game. Maree’s a great team with great players and a great coach and I think we are also a great team with great players and a great coach. It is going to be a heavyweight match.”