Irish Paralympic legend Jason Smyth calls time on 18-year career

Irish Paralympic legend Jason Smyth has called time on his 18-year athletics career.

Smyth - winner of 21 gold medals, competitor at four Paralympic games - retires undefeated and as the holder of the 100m and 200m world records.

Smyth, known as the "Fastest Paralympian on the Planet" won six gold medals in the 100m and 200m races at the Paralympics.

The 35-year-old also won eight gold medals at the World Championships, six gold medals at the European Championships, and a gold in the World Indoor Championships.

On the decision to hang up his spikes, Smyth said: "I think now is the right time for me to step away from competitive Paralympic Sport. I lived and fulfilled the dream and now I hope to support the next generation of para-athletes on their journey.

"I have loved my time with Team Ireland and I have had many incredible memories that I will really treasure from my time as an athlete.

"There are so many people that have helped me along the way from my coaches, support staff, to my teammates, partners and my competitors.

"I would especially like to pay tribute to my incredible and very patient family, especially my wife, Elise and my daughters Evie and Lottie."

The Derry native will now work as a manager for Paralympic Ireland, where he will concentrate his efforts on developing the country's future athletic talents.

“I now look forward to joining my new teammates at Paralympics Ireland. I feel that I have a lot to offer thanks to my experiences as an athlete and as someone that has been in the Paralympic and Disability sporting environment since my youth.

"I can’t wait to start this new stage of my career and giving back to the sport that has meant so much to me.”