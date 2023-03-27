Aishling Moloney linked with sensational late AFLW move

Tipperary star Aishling Moloney has been linked with a sensational late move to Geelong, just hours before the deadline for the 2023 signings.
One of the country’s top ladies football prospects, Moloney has long been earmarked for an AFLW move. In recent months Brisbane Lions were a leading contender but Geelong launched a late move in a bid to add to their growing Irish stable.
It is understood Moloney’s inter-county team-mate Anna Rose Kennedy has also committed to sign with Geelong, while Niamh Martin is due to join another outfit Down Under.
Kennedy captained DCU to O'Connor Cup success earlier this month and is a leading figure in Peter Creedon’s side. She will be available for the championship this summer. Tipperary finished third in the National Football League Division 2.
Should two-time All-Ireland intermediate winner Moloney sign with the Cats, it would complete a remarkable coup for the club. Club captain Meghan McDonald and coach Dan Lowther were in Ireland this week and met the star forward. Geelong currently have one Irish representative, Mayo’s Rachel Kearns. There are also three Irish players on the club’s AFL list, Zach Tuohy of Laois, Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Mayo rookie Oisin Mullin.
Clubs have until Tuesday to submit new Irish signings with the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft to take place next week and the season expected to start in August.