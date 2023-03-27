Aishling Moloney linked with sensational late AFLW move

Tipperary star Aishling Moloney has been linked with a sensational late move to Geelong, just hours before the deadline for the 2023 signings
Aishling Moloney linked with sensational late AFLW move

LATE MOVE: Aishling Moloney of Tipperary has been linked to AFLW side Geelong. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 22:33
Maurice Brosnan

Tipperary star Aishling Moloney has been linked with a sensational late move to Geelong, just hours before the deadline for the 2023 signings.

One of the country’s top ladies football prospects, Moloney has long been earmarked for an AFLW move. In recent months Brisbane Lions were a leading contender but Geelong launched a late move in a bid to add to their growing Irish stable.

It is understood Moloney’s inter-county team-mate Anna Rose Kennedy has also committed to sign with Geelong, while Niamh Martin is due to join another outfit Down Under.

Kennedy captained DCU to O'Connor Cup success earlier this month and is a leading figure in Peter Creedon’s side. She will be available for the championship this summer. Tipperary finished third in the National Football League Division 2.

Should two-time All-Ireland intermediate winner Moloney sign with the Cats, it would complete a remarkable coup for the club. Club captain Meghan McDonald and coach Dan Lowther were in Ireland this week and met the star forward. Geelong currently have one Irish representative, Mayo’s Rachel Kearns. There are also three Irish players on the club’s AFL list, Zach Tuohy of Laois, Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Mayo rookie Oisin Mullin.

Clubs have until Tuesday to submit new Irish signings with the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft to take place next week and the season expected to start in August.

More in this section

Athletics Australia Media Session Christian Malcolm to oversee development of Irish sprinters after Athletics Ireland appointment 
Kellie Harrington would love to fight on Katie Taylor undercard - but not for pay Kellie Harrington would love to fight on Katie Taylor undercard - but not for pay
Guide to sports on tv this week Guide to sports on tv this week
<p>ON THE MOVE: DCU captain Anna Rose Kennedy after the O'Connor Cup final. The Tipp star is set to join Geelong. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Two Tipperary stars set for AFLW move as deadline day approaches

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd