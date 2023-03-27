Two Tipperary stars set for AFLW move as deadline day approaches

Tipperary star Anna Rose Kennedy is set to join Geelong ahead of the new AFLW season, as Australian clubs continue to pursue deals before Tuesday’s deadline.

As first reported by Tipperary Live, Kennedy will link up with Mayo’s Rachel Kearns at Geelong. There are also three Irish players on the club’s AFL list, Zach Tuohy of Laois, Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Mayo rookie Oisin Mullin.

Kennedy captained DCU to O'Connor Cup success earlier this month and is a leading figure in Peter Creedon’s side. It is understood she will be available for the championship this summer. Tipperary’s finished third in the National Football League Division 2.

The Irish Examiner also understands Kennedy’s team-mate Niamh Martin is set for a move Down Under. Martin played and scored for the Premier County during their 3-12 to 0-10 loss against Armagh last weekend.

It comes one week after Donegal star and 2022 TG4 senior Players' Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin joined the Gold Coast Suns. In recent weeks Dublin star Jennifer Dunne joined Brisbane Lions while Irish basketballer Dayna Finn and Laois footballer Erone Fitzpatrick signed with Carlton.

Earlier this month Sydney Swans secured Roscommon’s Jennifer Higgins as well as Paris McCarthy and Julie O’Sullivan of Kerry.

Speaking on The GAA Social podcast, McLaughlin confirmed she will not travel to Australia until Donegal are knocked out of championship. She is one of several players balancing both. Established AFLW stars like Meath's Vikki Wall, Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan and Blaithin Mackin from Armagh have all played ladies football recently.

Clubs have until Tuesday to submit new Irish signings with the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft to take place next week and the season expected to start in August.