Guide to sports on tv this week

It is a big week in sport with European Rugby back with all four provinces involved in the Champions and Challenge Cup. The National Football League finals take place across the weekend and let's not forget the big game Monday evening when Ireland take on France in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.
Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 14:03
Fiona Halligan

Don't Miss: Ireland take on France in their first Euro 2024 Qualifier in the Aviva Stadium. The atmosphere will be electric and its a game is a must watch for Irish fans who were not lucky enough to get their hands on tickets for the game. 

Set the Sky Box: European Rugby is back. There will be plenty of Irish interest in both the Champions and Challenge Cups but the most mouthwatering match will be the all Irish clash between Leinster take on Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. 

Streaming Pick: The Last Dance is a ten part series which showcases Michael Jordan career from where he started through his rise and everything that came with it.

Monday 27th March

4:45pm, Afghanistan v Pakistan, Test Series, BT Sport 1

5pm, Greece v Lithuania, International friendly, Premier Sports 1

5pm, North Macedonia v Faroe Islands, International friendly, Premier Sports 2

7:30pm, Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Women's Premier League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

7:45pm, Ireland v France, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, RTÈ 2 & Premier Sports 1

7:45pm, Poland v Albania, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Virgin Media 2 & Premier Sports 2

Tuesday 28th March

12:45pm, Tour Championship, Snooker, Premier Sports 2 & ITV4

4pm, Armenia v Cyprus, International friendlies, Premier Sports 2

5pm, Georgia v Norway, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

5pm, South Africa v West Indies, International T20 Series, Sky Sports Cricket

7:45pm, Scotland v Spain, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 1

7:45pm, Wales v Latvia, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Premier Sports 2

7:45pm, England v Croatia, U21 Friendly, BBC Three

Wednesday 29th March

1am, Argentina v Curacao, BT Sport 2

12:45pm, Tour Championship, Snooker, Premier Sports 2 & ITV4

1:15pm, Men's Race Across Flanders, Cycling, Eurosport 1

5:45pm, Barcelona v Roma, Women's Champions League Quarter-final, DAZN

6:30pm

, Augusta Women's Amateur, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Arsenal v Bayern Munich, Women's Champions League Quarter-final, DAZN

Thursday 30th March

12:30am, Mavericks v 76ers, NBA, BBC 1

9:20am, Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Lions, AFL, BT Sport 1

12:45pm, Tour Championship, Snooker, Premier Sports 2 & ITV4

1:15pm, Men's race Across Flanders, Cycling, Eurosport 1

1:30pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

5:45pm, VfL Wolfsburg v PSG, Women's Champions League Quarter-final, DAZN

6:30pm

, Augusta Women's Amateur, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

7pm, Live Premier League Darts, Berlin Premier League, Sky Sports Action

8pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

8pm, Chelsea v Lyon, Women's Champions League Quarter-final, DAZN

Friday 31st March

12:30am, Celtics v Bucks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

1:30am, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, ODI, BT Sport 2

2:30am, Heineken Australian Grand Prix - Practice 1, Sky Sports F1

3am, Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans, NBA, Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Main Event

7am, Moana Pasifika v Highlanders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

9:30am, Reds v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

9:50am, Collingwood v Richmond, AFL, BT Sport 1

11:30am, South Africa v Netherlands, ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

12pm, International Darts Open, Darts, Premier Sports 2

12:45pm, Tour Championship, Snooker, Premier Sports 2 & ITV4

1pm, Live MotoGP: Argentina FP2, MotoGP, BT Sport 2

1:30pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

7:45pm, Shelbourne v Derry City, Airtricity League Premier Division, RTÈ 2

8pm, Burnley v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

8pm, Leicester Tigers v Edinburgh, European Rugby Champions Cups, BT Sport 1

8pm, Bristol Bears v ASM Clermont Auvergne, European Rugby Challenge Cup, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Mallorca v Osasuna, La Liga, LaLigaTV

8pm, Marseille v Montpelliar, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm, Hull KR v Leeds Rhino, Super League, Sky Sports Arena

11pm, Eubank v Uruzquieta Boxing, Channel 5

11:30pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Main Event



Saturday 1st April

2:30am, Heineken Australian Grand Prix - Practice 3, F1, Sky Sports F1

6am, Heineken Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying 1, Sky Sports F1

6:22am, Heineken Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying 2, Sky Sports F1

6:35am, GWS Giants v Carlton, AFL, BT Sport 2

6:45am, Heineken Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying 3, Sky Sports F1

7am, Chiefs v Blues, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

9:25am, St Kilda v Essendon, AFL, BT Sport 2

9:30am, Brumbies v Waratahs, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

11:30am, Brighton v Man Utd, Women's Super League, Sky Sport PL & Sky Sports Main Event

11:30am, South Africa v Netherlands, ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

12pm, International Darts Open, Premier Sports 1

12:30pm, Sharks v Munster, European Rugby Champions Cup, BT Sports 3

12:30pm, Luton Town v Watford, Championship, Sky Sport Red Button

12:30pm, Toulon v Cheetahs, European Rugby Challenge Cup, Premier Sports 1 

12:30pm, Preston North End v Blackpool, Championship, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

12:30pm, Live MotoGP: Argentina FP3, MotoGP, BT Sport Extra

12:30pm, Man City v Liverpool, Premier League, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

12:45pm, Tour Championship, Snooker, Premier Sports 2 & ITV4

1:30pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

1:30pm, Doncaster, Horse Racing, UTV

2:30pm, Grand Prix Miguel Men, UCI Cycling, Eurosport 1

3pm, Stormers v Harlequins, European Rugby Champions Cup, BT Sport 3

3pm, Arsenal v Leeds, Premier League, Premier Sports 1

3:15pm, Ireland v France, TikTok Women's Six Nations, Virgin Media 1

5pm, Sligo v Wicklow, Allianz NFL Division 4 Final, TG4

5pm, Augusta Women's Amateur, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

5:15pm, Inter v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport EXTRA

5:20pm, Yeovil Town v Southend United, National League, BT Sport 1

5:30pm, Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football

5:30pm, La Rochelle v Gloucester, European Rugby Champions Cup, BT Sport 3

5:30pm, Leinster v Ulster, European Rugby Champions Cup, RTÈ 2 & BT Sport ESPN

5:30pm, Chelsea v Aston Villa, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

5:30pm, Glasgow Warriors v Dragons, European Rugby Champions Cup, Premier Sports 1

5:30pm, Scotland v Wales, TikTok Women's Six Nations, BBC 2

7pm, Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin, Boxing, DAZN

7:15pm, Fermanagh v Cavan, Allianz NFL Division 2 Final, TG4

7:45pm, Juventus v Hellas Verona, Serie A, BT Sport

7:45pm, Shelbourne v Derry City, Airtricity League Premier Division, RTÈ 2

8pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

8pm, Elche v Barcelona, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

8pm, Cardiff Blues v Sale Sharks, European Rugby Challenge Cup, BT Sport 3

11pm, LPGA Tour: Dio Implant LA Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 2nd April

12:30am, Mavericks v Heat, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

1:30am, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20, BT Sport 1 

2am, Robeisy Ramirez v Isaac Dogboe, Boxing, Sky Sports Action

4:35am, Hurricanes v Western Force, Super Rugby, Sky Sports Action

5am, Heineken Australian Grand Prix - Pit Lane Live, F1, Sky Sports F1

6am, Heineken Australian Grand Prix -Race, F1, Sky Sports F1

6:20am, Melbourne v Sydney Swans, AFL, BT Sport 1

6:45am, Paris Marathon 2023, Eurosports 1

8:30am, South Africa v Netherlands, 2nd ODI, Sky Sports Cricket

9:30am, Men's Race Brugge - Oudenaarde, Tour of Flanders, Eurosport 1

11:30am, Bologna v Udinese, Serie A, BT Sport 3

12pm, Ross County v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

12pm, International Darts Open, Premier Sports 2

12:30pm, Arsenal v Man City, Women's Super League, BBC 2

12:30pm, Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier, European Rugby Champions Cup, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

12:45pm, Tour Championship, Snooker, Premier Sports 2 & ITV4

1pm,

Celta Vigo v Almeria, La Liga, Premier Sport 1

1pm, Augusta Drive, Chip and Putt, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

1:45pm, Dublin v Derry, Allianz NFL Division 2 Final, TG4

2pm,  Monza v Lazio, Serie A, BT Sport 3

2pm, West Ham v Southampton, Premier League, Sky Sport PL

2pm, Spezia v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport EXTRA

2:30pm, FC Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix

3pm, Toulouse v Vodacom Bulls, European Rugby Champions Cup, BT Sport Extra

3pm, Saracens v Ospreys, European Rugby Champions Cup, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport 4K UHD

3pm, Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle, Papa Johns Trophy, Sky Sport Football

3pm, England v Italy, TikTok Women's Six Nations, Virgin Media 2 & BBC 2

3:15pm, Real Madrid v Valladolid, La Liga, Premier Sports 1

4pm, Mayo v Galway, Allianz NFL Division 1 Final, TG4

4pm, Women's Race Oudenaarde, Tour of Flanders, Eurosport 1

4:30pm, Newcastle v Man Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

4:30pm, Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix

5pm, Roma v Sampdoria, Serie A, BT Sport 3

5:30pm, Villarreal v Real Sociedad, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1

6pm, Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

6pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, International Darts Open, Premier Sports 2

6:45pm, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports PL & Sky Sports Main Event

7:45pm, SSC Napoli v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 4K UHD

7:45pm, PSG v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3

8pm, Atlètico Madrid v Real Betis, La Liga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1

8:30pm, Chicago Bulls v Memphis Grizzlies, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

9:30pm, Valero Texas Open, PGA, Sky Sports Main Event

11pm, LPGA Tour: Dio Implant LA Open, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event

