MotorCycling Ireland president hopeful season can be rescued 

The president of MotorCycling Ireland, Sean Bissett remains hopeful that this season’s motorcycling racing can be rescued as talks continue to secure public liability insurance to cover all disciplines of the sport.

On Tuesday last, the MCI chief met with a number of politicians in Leinster House and briefed them on the present difficulties.

“We are hopeful we can get cover, but of course it will cost more than last year.”

In the last few weeks, racing in Northern Ireland got the green light after the Motor Cycling Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) put a package together to prevent the loss of Northern Ireland’s prime road racing events.

Chairperson John Dillion was unsettled to learn their insurers were “spooked” by comments on social media and he asked everyone to consider the effects of the postings and comments on various platforms.

Separately, the Coleraine and District Motor Club, organisers of the North West 200, that attracts over 195,000 spectators, praised the intervention of Tyrone businessman, Derek Keys, who gave a generous donation from his company, Euro Auctions, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

“This event is part of our region’s heritage and I am delighted that with a little help from Euro Auctions, the event (NW 200) can now proceed this year.” said Mr. Keys.

In addition, members of the motorcycle racing community raised £92,000 through a crowd funding initiative that was launched by the MCUI (Ulster Centre) to get racing back in Northern Ireland.

Bissett has taken encouragement from their success and whilst discussions are ongoing with three parties, he is confident that events like Kells, Skerries, Walderstown, Faugheen and Munster 100 (Glanmire) will go ahead.

He added, "In terms of road racing, we still have a few months to play with but motocross and circuit racing will be hit for the moment."

He also stated that there are still a number of insurance cases pending.

“Most of the claims are from competitors in circuit racing.”

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Waterford Raceway Anthony Lawton confirmed that the postponement of last Sunday’s first competitive event at their Dungarvan track was due to the club’s oversight in relation to last weekend’s West Cork Rally.

He also confirmed that the club’s agreement with Motorsport Ireland, which provides insurance cover to allow racing at their venue, was fully in place. In order to race this season, all drivers have to join a Motorsport Ireland-affiliated club and also require a medical.

According to the club’s website, the medical “is a once-off for drivers aged 10-50 with an annual medical needed for drivers over 50.”

Sunday’s Clare Hillclimb, the opening round of the Alekto Irish Hillclimb and Sprint Championship, takes place at the renowned 1.9km Ballallaban Hill in Ballyvaughan. Graham Thompson (GTE Hayabusa), Steven Robb (Jedi Mk. 4) and John Donnelly (Pilbeam MP62) are amongst the 70 plus entry.

The first timed run is at 11.15am.

The in-form Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) is amongst the line-up for next week’s Circuit of Kerry Rally in Tralee, round two of the Triton national series. He will have Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and Darren Gass (Citroen C3 Rally2) as his principal opposition.