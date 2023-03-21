'There was no hesitation' - Chantelle Cameron fighting for her own legacy against 'the best' Katie Taylor

The English fighter takes on the home favourite in Dublin in May. 
'There was no hesitation' - Chantelle Cameron fighting for her own legacy against 'the best' Katie Taylor

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Chantelle Cameron. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 17:05
Andrew Horgan

Chantelle Cameron was at home relaxing and recovering from a recent training session when all of a sudden, she was getting called out for one of the biggest fights of her career.

“I had just got home from a training camp in Manchester so having a bath and next thing my phone starting pinging and everyone was sending me this post from Katie, and I was a bit shocked,” she admitted.

With Amanda Serrano being forced to pull out through injury, there was a space to be filled in the main event against Katie Taylor in the much anticipated, and long overdue, homecoming bout for the Bray native at the 3Arena on May 20.

While the call-out on social media from Taylor may have caught Cameron off-guard, there was no chance the undefeated and undisputed world champion in her own weight was going to turn down the opportunity.

“No, there was no hesitation,” insisted the Englishwoman.

“I want to fight the best and I want to end my career in boxing with the chance of saying I boxed the best and the best is Katie Taylor. This is my own legacy and making my career how I want it to go. It was a no-brainer.

“At the end of the day I’m showing I’m a proper fighter because I’m putting everything on the line. I could have had a defence, an easy fight, but Katie deserves this homecoming anyway and the fact it will be such a good fight, I am glad to be a part of it.” The task now for Cameron and her trainer Jamie Moore is to formulate a plan to spoil Taylor’s big night in front of a raucous home crowd on short notice. And he is confident they can do just that having discovered some weaknesses in the Irish star.

“Yeah, we got (found) some,” claimed Moore.

“We wouldn’t be sat here for a huge fight for a woman boxer if it wasn’t for Katie Taylor and Eddie (Hearn) taking on board and creating this legacy for her. Not only are we involved in such a big fight because of Katie but we are involved in a fight with Katie.

“She has that big a stature in the sport that, regardless of who is holding the world titles, she is always going to be the figure.

“I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that, regardless of who she (Cameron) fights around her weight division, she beats her. That’s how much faith in Chantelle’s ability. That has nothing to do with Katie, it’s just my confidence in Chantelle.”

More in this section

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks NBA roundup: Randle's 57 not enough as Timberwolves beat Knicks
Keane in Katie's corner but Taylor not expecting ringwalk with hero Keane in Katie's corner but Taylor not expecting ringwalk with hero
Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron - Press Conference - The Mansion House Katie Taylor: 'We could have taken an easier opponent but that’s not how I operate'
<p>VICTORY: Aidan Murphy beat the line comprehensively with his last bowl to defy Gary Daly’s heroic bid to rescue the cause. File pic: Cathal Noonan</p>

Aidan Murphy holds off late Gary Daly fightback to claim feature

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd