Aidan Murphy holds off late Gary Daly fightback to claim feature

Sangfroid as destiny called was vital to Aidan Murphy’s win over Gary Daly in the West Cork Distillers 'Dowtcha Boy' feature at the Marsh Road, Skibbereen on Sunday.

Holding your equilibrium after seeing what seemed an unassailable lead reduced to a shadow is a rare quality. Especially in the nerve singeing tumult of the final acts of a big contest like this. Murphy, not for the first time, stared down the challenge. He beat the line comprehensively with his last bowl defying Daly’s heroic bid to rescue the cause.

Coming up to Ballyhilty bend he needed an exceptional bowl to make light, which cut Daly’s lead back to 20m. He then shot a massive one past the avenue, which put him almost a bowl clear after two poor replies from Daly. He raised the bowl with his next one towards the last bend. Daly then did the impossible. He wheeled a searing bowl around the bend past Crowley’s concrete and it edged to within a few metres of the line.

Murphy was suddenly piked back into a dogfight, that seconds before looked set to fizzle out. He could do little, but open the bend and get as close as he could to Daly’s tip. His decent effort left him well shy of Daly’s mark and 120m short of the line. Nothing less than beating the line would avoid a sudden death duel. He killed that prospect with a perfectly played last bowl.

Daly won the early shots well after Murphy’s opener came off the rough and mounted the kerb. A big fourth from Murphy from the distillery helped him win the lead with his fifth to the council yard. They were level past the silvery gate, but Murphy gained almost a bowl with his shot past the steps. He lost the lead and was in a precarious situation at Thornhill cross. He rescued the situation with his big bowl to Ballyhilty bend.

Earlier two of the young guns, Eugene McVeigh and Denis O’Sullivan, slugged it out in a brilliant contest. Two big first shots to the distillery gave McVeigh 70m odds, which he increased to 120m in four to the council yard. O’Sullivan got traction with his fifth, he levelled before the silvery gate and led with his next. He had a 25m lead after a great tenth bowl out the steps. He failed to build on this and McVeigh took over to Ballyhilty bend.

Paul O’Reilly beat Donal O’Riordan by a bowl in Saturday’s opening score. O’Riordan led the first four to the quarry hill. O’Reilly just edged the next one, but it was level till he opened winning odds with two big shots past the steps. Tim Young dominated most of his clash with Tommy O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan took a few fore bowls, but Young powered clear towards the finish. In Saturday’s return score Kenneth Murphy beat Edmund Sexton by a bowl and in Sunday’s one Donie Harnedy finished strongly to beat Johnny O’Driscoll.

Coláiste Ghobnait, Baile Bhuirne is Munster’s top post-primary bowling school. Darcy O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien, and Abby Lynch brought them the senior girls title, while Ross O'Brien, Cathal Creedon, Jack O'Sullivan carded 1,740m in the junior boys win at Shannonvale. A powerful Clonakilty Community College (Cillian Twohig, Eoin O'Sullivan, Peter O'Sullivan) beat them by just 26m in the senior boys test. Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway (Kimi Bosna, Emma Hurley, Niamh O'Connell) won the junior girls section.

Patrick Stokes launched his Junior A career with a last shot win over Cian Boyle in a scintillating score at Whitechurch. They were locked together from line to line, in high octane bowling. After 12 super bowls to the farm Boyle had a slender lead. He had 50m odds after two more past the Devil’s bend. Stokes then played an incredible bowl towards the line to regain the lead by 50m. Boyle closed with another big one, but Stokes beat it.

At Ballinacarriga Hannah Cronin blitzed to Finn’s in 12 shots to overpower Julianne Hayes in the Munster intermediate championship. Seán Murphy had a comfortable win over Aidan Desmond in the mid-Cork Junior A championship at Templemartin. At Béal na Marbh Andrew O’Callaghan beat Wayne Parkes by almost a bowl in the Hancy Hubbard Cup.