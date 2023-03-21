Keane in Katie's corner but Taylor not expecting ringwalk with hero

The Corkman has publicly praised the Bray fighter several times over the years.
Keane in Katie's corner but Taylor not expecting ringwalk with hero

Roy Keane: "That's my hero right there,” says Katie Taylor.

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 06:43
Brendan O'Brien

The mutual admiration society that consists of Katie Taylor and Roy Keane is well-known now but the undisputed lightweight world champion doesn’t think for a minute that the Manchester United legend might walk her into the ring in Dublin next May.

Taylor will be fighting on home soil for the first time since early 2016, and for the first time as a professional, when she meets England’s Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in what is sure to be an emotional and frenetic atmosphere. It's the kind of event that would surely attract Keane, but not in any active way.

“I’m not sure he’s the type of guy that would want to do something like that!” she laughed at an event to promote the bout in Dublin on Monday. “Every now and then he sends me a message after a fight so that’s really, really cool.” 

Keane, who has praised her more than once on TV, was the first person to call her after her shock defeat at the Olympic Games in Brazil in 2016 when she claimed to be at her lowest ebb.

His respect for the Bray boxer is shared widely in Ireland and beyond. For years now Taylor has been voted the most admired Irish sportsperson: a fascinating achievement and not least given boxing’s relatively low support base compared to the main field sports.

Humble and quietly spoken, Taylor had no answer as to why that should be the case. Or why Keane has name-checked her more than once down the years as someone he admires so much.

“That's a great question, I have no idea, but Roy Keane's my favourite athlete of all time. His mentality is second to none, he's someone I really admired and looked up to growing up. For him to say something like that is just amazing. That's my hero right there.”

More in this section

Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn 20/3/2023 'It takes the absolute piss' - Croke Park costs left bad taste, says Eddie Hearn
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has no problem with Red Bull bossing the new F1 season Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has no problem with Red Bull bossing the new F1 season
Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz in buoyant mood after winning ‘perfect tournament’
<p>Katie Taylor (left) with Chantelle Cameron as Promoter, Eddie Hearn looks on during a press conference at The Mansion House, Dublin. Picture date: Monday March 20, 2023.</p>

Katie Taylor: 'We could have taken an easier opponent but that’s not how I operate'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd