Keane in Katie's corner but Taylor not expecting ringwalk with hero

The mutual admiration society that consists of Katie Taylor and Roy Keane is well-known now but the undisputed lightweight world champion doesn’t think for a minute that the Manchester United legend might walk her into the ring in Dublin next May.

Taylor will be fighting on home soil for the first time since early 2016, and for the first time as a professional, when she meets England’s Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in what is sure to be an emotional and frenetic atmosphere. It's the kind of event that would surely attract Keane, but not in any active way.