Josh Moffett holds off Robert Barrable to win in West Cork

In a thrilling finish Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes fended off a terrific final day challenge from Dubliner Robert Barrable (Citroen C3 Rally2) to win the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally by 8.9 seconds as they completed back-to-back wins. The Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) were 42.7 seconds further adrift in third.

Rain, prior to the start on Saturday made the roads around Clogagh very slippery but it didn’t deter Meirion Evans from taking an early three second lead over Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2). Devine was best through the Ballinascarthy stage but Evans still retained top spot - 2.9s ahead of Devine, who moved from fourth to second remarking he was far too cautious on the opening stage. Dubliner Robert Barrable, with new co-driver Gordon Noble, had their Citroen C3 Rally2 in third spot on what he described as contrasting stages. Top seed Josh Moffett was down in an uncustomary fourth place - 8.2s off the lead, tyre choice being a major factor. Gareth MacHale was the first retirement after his VW Polo GTi R5 hit a stone bank on the second stage.