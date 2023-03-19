Josh Moffett holds off Robert Barrable to win in West Cork

In a thrilling finish Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes fended off a terrific final day challenge from Dubliner Robert Barrable (Citroen C3 Rally2) to win the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally by 8.9 seconds as they completed back-to-back wins. The Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) were 42.7 seconds further adrift in third.
Rain, prior to the start on Saturday made the roads around Clogagh very slippery but it didn’t deter Meirion Evans from taking an early three second lead over Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2). Devine was best through the Ballinascarthy stage but Evans still retained top spot - 2.9s ahead of Devine, who moved from fourth to second remarking he was far too cautious on the opening stage. Dubliner Robert Barrable, with new co-driver Gordon Noble, had their Citroen C3 Rally2 in third spot on what he described as contrasting stages. Top seed Josh Moffett was down in an uncustomary fourth place - 8.2s off the lead, tyre choice being a major factor. Gareth MacHale was the first retirement after his VW Polo GTi R5 hit a stone bank on the second stage.
Once Josh Moffett changed to the right compound tyre, he was virtually unstoppable. Fastest times on the repeat of both stages saw him take control and the lead of the rally. By S.S. 4 he was 7.1s in front of Evans with Devine continuing in third, a fraction of a second further behind. Derry’s Desi Henry retired his Citroen C3 Rally 2 when he slid off on S.S. 3 and Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt was lucky to survive an excursion on the same stage that cost him some 40s. Moffett charged through the iconic Ring stage and the neighbouring Dunworley stage and led by14.6s. On their repeat he stretched his lead to 18.6 seconds with Evans distracted by the low setting sun on the day’s final stage.
Devine was 9.4s further back, a slide on the grass on S.S. 8 ended any chance of cutting the deficit. Barrable in fourth admitted the pace was hot while Sam Moffett, who spun on Ring was baffled when his times didn’t reflect his performance. The Citroen quartet of Jonny Greer, David Kelly, McCourt and Owen Murphy followed with tenth placed Gary Kiernan (Ford Escort) leading the modified category.
Few could have predicted the final day drama, the rain arrived as predicted but Barrable’s challenge almost came from nowhere. “Everything clicked right from the first corner,” he said. Through the first loop of Sunday’s three stages he lit up the West Cork roads, not just by moving into second but by cutting Moffett’s lead to 10.3 seconds. In the wet and often slippery conditions due to the shiny tar, Barrable set up a classic finish when he moved to within 6.5 seconds prior to the final stage at Ardfield. However, Moffett didn’t panic and punched in the best time on the final stage to claim the spoils. Barrable and Evans completed the podium. Devine seemed to lack confidence on his way to fourth followed by Greer, Sam Moffett and top local driver Jason McSweeney (Ford Fiesta R5).
1. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) 2h. 00m. 19.6s; 2. R. Barrable/G. Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2)+8.9s; 3.M. Evans/J. Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5)+51.6s; 4. C. Devine/N. O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 16.9s; 5. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 20.0s; 6. S. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 N Rally2)+1m. 54.5s; 7. J. McSweeney/L. Brennan (Ford Fiesta R5)8m. 04.8s; 8. G. Kiernan/C. Mulgrew (Ford Escort)+8m. 07.2s; 9. A. MacHale/D. Brannigan (VW Polo GTi R5)+9m. 00.6s; 10. C. McCarthy/E. Calnan (Citroen C3 Rally2)+9m. 37.1s.