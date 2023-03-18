Max Verstappen dominates final practice for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The double world champion, fastest in both sessions in Jeddah on Friday, returned to the top of the time sheets in final practice.
Max Verstappen dominates final practice for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice. Pic: Luca Bruno/AP

Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 14:41
Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen completed a practice hat-trick ahead of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The double world champion, fastest in both sessions in Jeddah on Friday, returned to the top of the time sheets in final practice.

Verstappen finished six tenths faster than Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, with Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth for Mercedes, one second off the pace.

Verstappen crushed his opponents to win the season opener in Bahrain a fortnight ago and the Dutchman looks primed to dominate the second round of the campaign.

Indeed, Alonso was the only non-Red Bull driver to be within one second of Verstappen in the concluding running before qualifying, finishing 0.998 sec back. Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll took fourth spot.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team have endured a turbulent start to the new campaign, and they have failed to make any inroads on Red Bull in Saudi Arabia, with George Russell 11th in the order.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in final practice in Saudi Arabia (Luca Bruno/AP)

Ferrari are short on speed, too, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sixth and 10th respectively for the Italian team.

Leclerc will also serve a 10-place grid drop for taking on a new electronics control unit.

Qualifying for the second round of the season gets under way at 8pm local time (5pm UK).

PA

More in this section

Novak Djokovic file photo World number one Novak Djokovic fails in bid to get exemption for Miami Open
EurILCA European Championships 2022 Bronze for Rocco Wright despite good final race showing
Lewis Hamilton will need to leave Mercedes if we do not improve – Toto Wolff Lewis Hamilton will need to leave Mercedes if we do not improve – Toto Wolff
Saudi ArabianPlace: UK
<p>Mark King has been suspended from snooker. Pic: Nigel French/PA</p>

World Snooker suspends Mark King amid irregular betting patterns investigation

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd