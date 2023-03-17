Bronze for Rocco Wright despite good final race showing

A final day match between Greek Athanasios Kyfidis and Mattia Cesana of Italy at the ILCA European Championships in Andora, Italy on Friday saw Ireland’s Rocco Wright, the defending champion unable to improve on his bronze medal for the six-day series.

While the Italian emerged victorious in their ILCA6 men’s event, Wright will be looking ahead to the next competition in this stepping-stone class to full senior Olympic level sailing.

It also emerged that the 16-year-old sailor from Howth has been unable to train for the past four weeks while recovering from a medical condition but still delivered a good final race.

“Rocco was getting caught in a group on the starts today when he needed to do his own thing,” commented Rory Fitzpatrick, Irish Sailing’s Head coach. “He also hadn't been sailing for four weeks as he was recovering from illness.”

His team-mate Fiachra McDonnell from Dun Laoghaire also secured a top-10 final overall place in a sign of stronger results to come.

Amongst the senior men’s ILCA7 event, Carlow’s Finn Lynch missed out on a podium result following on from Thursday’s rules protest and a bad result.

However, he sailed well enough on the final day to place 10th European overall in his event that started out with 191 competitors.

"Today we tried to be at least top 10 of the Europeans and we managed that, it's a good result, a good average but obviously we wanted to in the fight for the medal," commented Irish Sailing Laser coach Vasilij Zbogar. "But a bad race and a lost protest makes that almost impossible in this tough fleet.

“There are good signs - we're always there (in the top results) which is most important."

Meanwhile, in her first full year at women’s senior level in the ILCA6, Howth’s Eve McMahon ended the regatta in 16th overall after taking a fifth and an eleventh on the final day.