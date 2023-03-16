Rocco Wright eyeing podium ahead of final day in Italy

With just the final day of racing left to sail, Ireland’s Rocco Wright is poised to take a podium result at the ILCA European Championships in Andora, Italy but needs two in-form results to secure his place.
Although defending his title in the ILCA6 men’s event that he won in Hyerés, France last November in just his first year in the stepping-stone class to senior level, the Howth sailor is almost neck-and-neck with Greek Athanasios Kyfidis and Mattia Cesana of Italy.
The three boats are racing well clear of the remainder of the 71-strong class that includes 11th-placed Fiachra McDonnell from Dun Laoghaire.
Much hinges on the final day conditions and Thursday’s light and fickle weather saw Wright produce his two worst results of the week, a ninth and a discarded 12th place.
He is just seven-points off first place while fourth place is 32-points behind meaning even if he repeats the Thursday’s results he would still take bronze or better.
Meanwhile, Finn Lynch’s hopes of a medal this week were dashed yesterday after overall race leader in the senior ILCA7 event protested the Carlow sailor for an alleged rule infringement.
In an arbitration hearing after racing, Lynch accepted a lesser penalty but dropped from ninth overall to 15th and faces a major task to salvage a top ten finishing result at the end of the series today.
Amongst the senior level women, Howth’s Eve McMahon was unable to match Wednesday’s good results in the light and unpredictable weather and slipped back to 18th overall.