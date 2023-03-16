Rocco Wright eyeing podium ahead of final day in Italy

With just the final day of racing left to sail, Ireland’s Rocco Wright is poised to take a podium result at the ILCA European Championships in Andora, Italy but needs two in-form results to secure his place.

Although defending his title in the ILCA6 men’s event that he won in Hyerés, France last November in just his first year in the stepping-stone class to senior level, the Howth sailor is almost neck-and-neck with Greek Athanasios Kyfidis and Mattia Cesana of Italy.