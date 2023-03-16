How will 2023 look for the Irish in the AFL?

"If he scores another goal when you go back on, you’re on the next fucking plane back to Ireland.”

As a 16-year-old, Brian Stynes played for the Dublin minors alongside the likes of Dessie Farrell and Jim Gavin. The midfielder scored three points in the All-Ireland final as they were beaten by Kerry. He was still 16 when he was drafted by Australian Rules club Melbourne and just 17 when he made the move to Australia.

In his first preseason, Stynes, younger brother of AFL hall of famer Jim, came 12th of a 52-man panel during their 15.5km mountain run. He captained the U19s to a final and led them out at the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Ground. All the while contending with a coach from rural Victoria who didn’t believe in Irish recruitment. A warm welcome was never part of the experiment. Why bother bringing a kid from the other side of the world? There were perfectly fine prospects around the state who could fill the gap.

The late 1980s was a different world in a different sport. Back then there were only two interchange substitutions. A player being replaced meant they had done something wrong. They would jog off for a sideline bollocking, sitting on the bench holding a phone directly to the coach’s box.

Stynes was a key defender that day and his opponent scored two early goals. Sure enough, the runner came on and off he went. This time his coach elected to come down from the stand and vault beside him. "Bend down and tie your laces,” he snarled.

What?

“Just do it.”

When he did, the coach pushed him over. “If your opponent goes to tie his fucking laces, kick him or knock him down.”

The jab was followed by a warning shot that one more goal and he was finished. So long, good luck!

A few minutes later Stynes went to kick the ball out from the full-back position. His standing leg slipped, compromising his contact and the ball looped directly to his man who marked it 20 feet in front of goal. Blind panic invaded his crestfallen head. His very own firing squad and he’d just handed them the gun.

The Hawthorn forward sliced his shot wide. Execution avoided.

Stynes went on to play two games in the AFL. Persisting as a key defender and hating every second of it. Later the VFA came calling, now the VFL. In that reserve league, Port Melbourne’s Damien Drum utilised the Dubliner up front. In his first game he kicked six goals. His highest single game tally was 12. They reached a Grand Final that year.

What would he change? Ideally Essendon’s Kevin Sheedy would have drafted him. The famed Australian coach was open-minded and rotated positions in order to find the best fit. Drum was later hired by Sydney Swans and promised to redraft Stynes yet it never worked out. In the end he returned home and helped Dublin to an All-Ireland title.

“That is what it was like back then,” Stynes told this writer a few years ago. “You’d get it all the time. ‘Go back to Ireland.’ When I went back to Ireland and played with Dublin, all these blokes were screaming, ‘piss off back to Australia.’ I was thinking, lads, can ye make a decision?”

Jim Stynes won a Brownlow Medal, four best and fairests and was selected as All-Australian twice during a 264-game career with Melbourne. The gulf in statistics is not any way reflective of a gap in ability between the brothers. It merely illustrates how crucial good coaching, timing and luck are to making it Down Under.

The tests encountered by Irish players who make the jump are beyond reckoning. It could be technical, mental, environmental or some combination of all three. Some clubs are good at facilitating a transition. Others are dismal.

As a new season kicked off yesterday with Richmond versus Carlton, we should marvel at those Irish who successfully navigate the leap. To get there is impressive, to debut even more so. Forging a lengthy career? Extraordinary.

So much has changed and the current crop deal with considerably less discrimination, but that fact is as true now as it was then. 11 Irish players will spend 2023 on an AFL list. One is on a VFL list.

There are also several Irish coaches in Australia. Former Cavan footballer Nicholas Walsh is head of performance and conditioning at St Kilda. Cork native Mark Kilgallon has just joined West Coast Eagles as strength and conditioning coach and Kevin White is head of performance at North Melbourne.

Dreaming of a debut

Fionn O’Hara (Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Oisin Mullin (Geelong)

Of the three, McBride’s need for a breakout campaign is greatest. This is the Meath man’s fourth year and he is yet to play in the AFL. The pandemic was a serious factor in that. McBride feaured in the Marsh Community Series, the AFL’s preseason competition, in 2020 before the Covid outbreak rocked clubs to their core. Essendon were granted special dispensation to recontract him as a rookie for 2023 given that turmoil.

After trialling several positions, McBride has been earmarked as key defender. Fionn O’Hara is in his second year and can expect to continue developing in the VFL.

Finally, Geelong have their man in Oisin Mullin and already the soundings are noticeably positive. It is a bold prediction, but the Mayo flyer is well placed to debut in his rookie year.

Level up

Conor Nash (Hawthorn), Mark O’Connor (Geelong), Conor McKenna (Brisbane), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane (Adelaide)

This group of six have all made their AFL debuts already and are now looking to cement their spot in a starting team or, in the case of Meath’s Nash, take another step and become an elite player for their club. McKenna and Keane are both returning to the AFL having taken time away in Ireland.

Of the three current favourites to win a Premiership, two clubs in Geelong and Brisbane have three Irish players on their list. Not bad odds for another Irish champion in 2023.

Breakthrough

Darragh Joyce (Brisbane), Barry O’Connor (GWS Giants – VFL)

Former Kilkenny minor All-Ireland winning captain Joyce spent six seasons with St Kilda making 13 AFL appearances before he was delisted. The original plan was to stay in Australia and play VFL in a bid to earn another AFL opportunity.

Brisbane then had a vacancy after moving defender Marcus Adams to the inactive list due to a concussion issue. Meanwhile, Wexford’s Barry O’Connor, son of county legend George, saw his three years with Sydney Swans come to an end last winter and has moved across the city to GWS Giants’ VFL outfit. 2023 is an opportunity for both to make their mark.

Cement a legacy

Zach Tuohy (Geelong) The Portlaoise star made his 250th appearance in the Grand Final as he and O’Connor joined Tadhg Kennelly as Irish AFL champions. This year should see him surpass Jim Stynes Irish AFL appearance record. It is the stuff of an Irish sporting giant.

The potential for more history, the crowning moment in an astonishing legacy and others striving to take a well-earned opportunity. A remarkable story continues.