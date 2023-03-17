Motorsport: Meirion Evans aiming to follow in father's footsteps in West Cork

Ever since its inception, overseas competitors have a strong association with the West Cork Rally, in particular Welsh crews.

The Clonakilty-based event still retains its most essential ingredients - quality stages and a community that embraces the event with warmth and enthusiasm. This weekend, the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, now a vital cog within the wheel of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, promises a thrilling encounter where tenths of a second could prove all-important in this second round of the campaign.

Series leader Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) will be aiming to become just the second Welsh driver to win the rally in the 21st century, his father Melvyn first won the West Cork 21 years ago and again, four years later.

“Yes, it would be nice to get my name on the trophy for sure, but it’s never that easy,” he says.

Evans finished second in this event last year, admitting a slow start cost him a better chance of silverware. One of the most improved drivers in the Tarmac series, he took his inaugural round win on last season’s Ulster Rally.

“I’ve always felt confident really but it was a case of getting it done (event win), until that point it’s something that was always in the back of my mind. I was missing a win to mount a proper challenge.”

Victory in Galway last month has set him on the road, but he knows what’s in store.

“All the boys will have their tails up now," he says. "Josh (Moffett) is not accustomed to finishing second, he will be fired up. Callum (Devine) seems to have found his speed again, but there are several others. For instance, Cathan McCourt, he’s always had good speed and if he gets it all together, he will be right up there too.”

While Evans selects the Sam’s Cross stage as a favourite, statistics from last year reveal less than a second separated four drivers on the second through the stage. The fast flowing terrain of the West Cork’s 14 stages should witness a frenetic contest that begins with Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) as top seed followed by the in-form Claudy driver Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and Evans. Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in the newer version of the Hyundai may feel he has a point to prove and that should also crank up the intensity; the Citroen C3 Rally2 trio of Swords driver Robert Barrable, Carryduff’s Jonny Greer and Kilrea’s Desi Henry all offer a potent challenge. Former Tarmac champions Declan Boyle and Gareth MacHale will be targeting improved performances from the last round. Dunmanway’s David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Ovens ace Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) lead the local challenge from the fringes of the top ten. World Rally driver Craig Breen (Sierra Cosworth) starts with the No. 42 decals. Saturday’s first stage is at 9.37am.

Meanwhile, the World Rally Championship continues with Rally Guanajuato Mexico where series leader M-Sport Ford’s Ott Tanak has the onerous task of running first on the gravel roads ahead of his rivals Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville. The Irish crew of John Coyne/Eoin Treacy (Ford Fiesta Rally2) are seeded at No. 25.

//end