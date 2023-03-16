3x3 the only route to elite funding for Irish basketball?

BASKETBALL Ireland CEO John Feehan has confirmed that 3x3 basketball, which is now an Olympic event, looks the sport’s likeliest way to getting its foot through Sport Ireland’s high performance (HP) funding door.

Sport Ireland is giving €10.8m to HP programmes in 19 sports this year, all of them with Olympic ambitions.

It is also grant-aiding a further €3.8m to individuals through the strictly results-based ‘carding’ scheme but Basketball Ireland isn’t included in either, despite returning to the top level of European competition three years ago.

Feehan said Basketball Ireland “made a major presentation to Sport Ireland in January about our capacity to deliver at high performance level and it’s all under consideration.

“It’s only 2021 that we returned to Eurobasket and we’re improving dramatically in that space but, more particularly with 3X3, the shortened version of the game, we could get to be very competitive very quickly,” he added.

“I’d like to think they will find some space for us within High Performance funding in the next short while because I’m absolutely certain that we can deliver on it.”

Basketball Ireland fully funds the two national senior teams but only has the capacity to part-fund others, which means Irish underage players still have to do some self-funding to play for their country.

That’s not unique to basketball in Ireland but Feehan is hopeful it will change soon: “In the long term, we don’t want to have underage teams having to be partially funded by parents, I’m hopeful that will stop in the next few years.”

He spent 16 years working in professional rugby and pointed out that Irish basketball has much higher participation rates, with over 70,000 registered members (37,000 club, 41,000 in post- primary with 20% crossover).

“That 70,000 doesn’t include primary schools or ‘casual’ players. Soccer and basketball are the two sports where you see a lot of casual, unregistered players. We have to be up there next to soccer and GAA, we’re way ahead of rugby in terms of people playing,” Feehan stressed.

He was speaking as Basketball Ireland announced a new TV deal with TG4 which will now include all of this year’s senior internationals plus the elite men’s and women’s Super League finals on April 1.

TG4 already broadcast the National Cup finals every January and senior home internationals but, in 2023, will include Ireland's 'away' games and the elite men’s and women’s ‘Champions Trophy’ deciders.

Ireland will have group games in the EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers in July/August (men) and November (women), the draws for which have still to be made.