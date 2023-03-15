Confidence boost for McVeigh ahead of big clash

Eugene McVeigh got a confidence-boosting win, at the expense of Aaron Hughes, on the Cathedral Road ahead of his Dowtcha Boy-West Cork Distillers clash with Denis O’Sullivan at the Marsh Road, Skibbereen next Saturday.

Although neither player reached the high notes, a win over a player of Hughes’ standing is the perfect tonic for the Tyrone man. The early exchanges were deadlocked, both reaching the flax-hole in three. They made the well corner in another three. McVeigh’s next bowl got a smashing run off Haughey’s to give him a 70m lead at McGrath’s height. Hughes countered strongly up Starr’s Hill, but made little progress till McVeigh misplayed his bowl onto the bank at Donnelly’s.

That gave Hughes the opening to win the lead with a sensational bowl past the coals sheds and over the brow towards Brannigan’s. McVeigh rallied immediately with two super throws down Brannigan’s to regain a shot of odds in the hollow. A poor next shot cost him the lead. They both followed with good bowls towards Rowntree’s lane with Hughes still fore. McVeigh then beat the line and his bowl brushed towards the limekilns for victory.

He is now in a three-way final of the Northern Builder's Cup against Odhran Rafferty and James Oliver. Rafferty recovered from a slow start to beat Darragh Gribben in the other outstanding semi-final. McVeigh will need to be much sharper against Denis O’Sullivan at Skibbereen. He is joined on Saturday’s card by Armagh’s Paul O’Reilly who plays Donal O’Riordan in the other North-South score. Sunday’s feature is the clash of Aidan Murphy and Gary Daly.

Gretta Cormican was enrolled into the West Cork Sports Stars Hall of Fame by Kilkenny’s historic manager Brian Cody at the Celtic Ross Hotel. She was the first woman to win a European gold medal and the first to win a world gold medal. For a long period she led the All-Ireland senior roll of honour, she won Queen of the Roads and absolutely every title open to her. She is now one of the most energetic and committed figures in the promotion and administration of bowling as well as chronically the sport through photography and video.

Trevor O’Meara beat James Nagle by almost three bowls in the first pool score of the Cork City Junior A championship at Whitechurch. He was a bowl clear after two to Kelly’s. Nagle levelled at the top of the hill. Three massive bowls to Boula lane put O’Meara over two clear. Nagle, hampered by an injury, conceded after the next exchange.

Padraig Scanlon and Billy Cahill claimed the first spot in the Jerry O’Donovan Cup semi-final with a last shot win over Billy Connolly and Kieran Daly at Carraig na bhFear. Connolly opened with a great bowl, but Scanlon cancelled it with a lead winning second to light. Scanlon and Daly went a bowl in front between the doctor’s and Daunt’s, which they held to the creamery cross. Connolly closed the gap with a huge bowl from there and two shots later his equally good one past the novice line put them back in front.

They were cruising till Scanlon levelled with a brilliant second last to Crowley’s cross. Cahill closed with a great bowl to the farm, which Daly missed. Thomas O’Callaghan and Tom O’Donovan join them in the semi-final after beating Joseph Murphy and Michael Sheehan. A brilliant opening shot from Murphy put his side a shot clear. They lost the lead before the creamery cross and were lucky to be level there. O’Callaghan and O’Donovan spluttered a little, but came good in the last shots.

Éamon Bowen finished strongly to beat Wayne Callanan by almost a bowl at the Bog Road. Callanan had a big lead after opening Danny’s lane in three. Bowen levelled following a loft and a good shot up the straight. The lead changed twice before Bowen had the last say. A big shot past the big tree and another past Eudie’s sent him clear.

At Ballinacurra, Dan O’Halloran put in a sensational finish from Innishannon cross to overhaul Johnny O’Driscoll and win comfortably. At Lyre Tommy O’Sullivan beat Andrew O’Callaghan by over a bowl. Rookie, Patrick Stokes, beat Wayne Parkes by an impressive three bowls in the return.