New TG4 basketball deal will provide live coverage of Super League finals

ALL of Ireland’s remaining basketball internationals in 2023 and the top men’s and women’s national league finals will be broadcast live by TG4 in a new television deal between the national broadcaster and Basketball Ireland.

TG4 had already been broadcasting the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals every January and Ireland’s senior international home games.

But this new partnership will include the elite national league finals, known as the ‘Champions Trophy’, on the first weekend in April, plus all of Ireland’s remaining senior internationals in 2023.

That will cover the Irish men’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers action this summer (July and August) and the Irish women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers campaign in November, the draws for which have still to take place.

The top two Champions Trophy finals - the men’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League and women’s MissQuote.ie Super League – which mark the annual climax to the National League season will be aired on TG4 for the first time on April 1.

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan, said “this is another illustration of the growing appetite for top level basketball in this country.

“TG4 has backed basketball in a big way over the last number of years. They have provided excellent live coverage of our InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals and our internationals since we re-entered into FIBA EuroBasket in 2021. This means 11 free-to-air games broadcast on TG4 this year.”

Rónán O’Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport, said that adding the National League finals to their live roster underlines “TG4’s commitment to Irish basketball.”

Basketball Ireland has already been showing Ireland’s ‘away’ internationals on its own channel (basketballireland.tv) which also covers the National League finals but there’s no doubt that greater exposure on a national channel like TG4 increases the sport's reach.

Irish U20 international Amy Dooley, who has been a key player in The Address Glanmire’s Superleague victory this season, said that seeing basketball on national television is particularly vital for players like her from small rural areas.

The Carlow native, a fourth-year student in UCC, started the game with her local club Old Leighlin and progressed to playing Division One National League with Portlaoise and Carlow IT before moving to Cork for third level.

“I grew up in a very rural area in Carlow. I was lucky to have a basketball club like Old Leighlin locally. I played a lot of gaelic and basketball but I never dreamed I’d be where I am now, playing Superleague with Glanmire, so it’s so important for kids like me to see the high quality of basketball being played in Ireland right now.

“Seeing the Cup on TV before has shown children what you can achieve in Irish basketball and having the Champions Trophy on TG4 now will really increase the visibility of the game,” she added.

The new agreement begins with ‘Super Saturday’ on April 1 with the MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy final (11:50 start for 12 noon tip-off), followed by InsureMyVan.ie Super League final (14:15 tip off).