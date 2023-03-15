Aaron Rodgers reportedly hands Jets ‘wish list’ including Odell Beckham Jr Quarterback also wants to be reunited with Green Bay receivers Jets agree to four-year deal with longtime Rodgers WR Lazard New York understood to be close to sealing trade for QB Guardian sport Tue 14 Mar 2023 19.57 GMT 59 Aaron Rodgers has reportedly given the New York Jets a wishlist of players as the team prepare to secure a trade for the quarterback.

Speculation has been mounting for weeks that the four-time NFL MVP will be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets, who are looking for a new quarterback after two poor seasons from Zach Wilson, whom they selected No 2 overall in the 2021 draft.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Rodgers presented the Jets with “a wish list of free agents”, including three players the quarterback worked closely with in Green Bay: wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and tight end Marcedes Lewis. Rodgers is also understood to have included one man he has yet to play alongside: Odell Beckham Jr. ESPN reports that the Jets were present at a workout Beckham put on for scouts as he recovers from knee surgery.

Later Tuesday, theScore.com reported Lazard and the Jets agreed to terms on a four-year, $44 million contract.

How much need the Jets have for the players is debatable. They have depth at tight end, and Lewis is 38 years old. They have good options at receiver in offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. There is speculation that they may release another starter from last season, Corey Davis to clear cap space.

The Jets have made other moves that indicate a trade for Rodgers is imminent. Their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, worked with Rodgers at the Packers when he won his last two MVP awards. Meanwhile, their former backup quarterback, Mike White, is set to sign for the Miami Dolphins.

Rodgers could still decide to stay with the Packers, although that seems like an increasingly unlikely scenario, or retire. He said last weekend that a decision on his future is imminent.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, it was reported that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants for a third round-pick. The Raiders, meanwhile, are set to sign former New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers on a three-year deal. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is joining the Atlanta Falcons after three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

One player staying where he is, is Michael Thomas. The receiver has reportedly signed a restructured one-year, $10m contract with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

Guardian