Ashton hold nerve to claim final shootout win

Munster Schools Senior Hockey Cup final

Ashton School 2 Bandon Grammar School 2

Ashton win 3-2 on shuttles

Ashton School are the SO Hockey Munster Senior Schoolboys champions after they defeated holders Bandon Grammar School in an enthralling final played at the Mardyke on Monday.

With the scores locked at 2-2 at the end of normal time, this showpiece occasion had to be settled by shuttles. And with the scores locked at 2-2 in the resulting shootout after four strikes apiece, it ultimately came down to whoever could hold their nerve in sudden death.

Ashton had the advantage of going first and shortly after Matthew Carry coolly dispatched his effort, Bandon’s Alan Buttimer rolled the ball just wide on the turn to finally settle this cup final. It proved that practice really does make perfect.

”We practised them during the week so they weren’t too bad,” admitted Ashton manager Eddie Kirwan shortly before his team lifted the trophy.

”These are always tight games. It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a great amphitheatre around here so we needed to prepare.

”We established an early lead but we lost control of the game a bit then, we let them back into it. When it goes to shuttles then it’s a lottery really.”

Ashton may feel they were thoroughly deserving of the victory overall as they raced into a two-goal lead by the beginning of the second quarter thanks to superb finishes from Harry Jackson and Joe Glossop.

It was Jackson who bagged the opener in the 12th minute when he surged past his man and expertly rolled the ball past the keeper. Then with 17 minutes on the clock, Glossop doubled his school’s advantage even though he lost his footing, he was still able to fire the ball into the net.

But Grammar showed why they were the reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions as they reduced the deficit before the half-time break with a brilliant goal from Sam Dale, who combined cleverly and decisively with Conor Hoban.

And they would make it 2-2 just before the end of the third quarter with arguably the goal of the game through their captain Callum McCourt, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net from a difficult angle.

Neither teams’ defence would be breached in the final quarter, so shuttles were required to decide the destination of this prestigious silverware. That destination is Ashton School.

”We are thrilled. We had a hard year last year and they struggled a lot. We had some harsh words with them during the year but they have been brilliant this year.

”There’s huge character and there’s huge leaders there standing up to take the shuttles, it’s the last thing they’ll do in a sixth year sporting context so huge credit to them and to Bandon as well. It’s a game of millimetres at times and we are just thrilled to get over the line.

”It’s huge for our school, it’s our main sport and we put a huge emphasis on sport so we just want to do the best we can and be the best we can,” concluded Kirwan.

Scorers for Ashton School: H Jackson and J Glossop.

Bandon Grammar School: S Dale and C McCourt.

ASHTON SCHOOL: B Murphy, J White, K Bryan, J Young, A Hutton, H Jackson, J Venner, C Dorgan, L McDaid, J Glossop, S Taylor, J Taylor, M Carry, J Dorgan, G Young, D McCarthy, C Bateman, D Bryan.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: S Landy, G White, A Buttimer, J Hamiltonfoott, M O’Donovan Forsey, T Spencer, J Horgan, S Prior, C McCourt, M Kobe, C Hoban, M Harrington, A Buddenberg, E Cullinane, S Dale, F Bond Smith, A Frank, J Lucas.

Umpires: Jim Butler and Stuart Egner.