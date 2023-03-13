Ashton defeat Bandon in sudden death to become Munster Champions

Ashton School 2 Bandon Grammar School 2

Ashton wins 3-2 on shuttles

Ashton School are the SO Hockey Munster Senior Schoolboys champions as they defeated holders Bandon Grammar School in an enthralling final played at the Mardyke on Monday afternoon.

With the scores locked at 2-2 at the end of normal time, this showpiece occasion had to be settled by shuttles. And with the scores locked at 2-2 in the resulting shootout after four strikes apiece, it ultimately came down to whoever could hold their nerve in sudden death.

Ashton had the advantage of going first and shortly after Matthew Carry coolly dispatched his effort, Bandon’s Alan Buttimer rolled the ball just wide on the turn to finally settle this cup final.

Ashton may feel they were thoroughly deserving of the victory overall as they raced into a two-goal lead by the beginning of the second quarter thanks to superb finishes from Harry Jackson and Joe Glossop.

But Grammar showed why they were the reigning Munster and All Ireland champions as they reduced the deficit before the half time break with a brilliant goal from Sam Dale, who combined cleverly and decisively with Conor Hoban.

And they would make it 2-2 just before the end of the third quarter with arguably the goal of the game through their captain Callum McCourt, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net from a difficult angle.

Neither teams’ defence would be breached in the final quarter, so shuttles were required to decide the destination of this prestigious silverware. That destination is Ashton School.

Scorers for Ashton School: H Jackson and J Glossop.

Bandon Grammar School: S Dale and C McCourt.

ASHTON SCHOOL: B Murphy, J White, K Bryan, J Young, A Hutton, H Jackson, J Venner, C Dorgan, L McDaid, J Glossop, S Taylor, J Taylor, M Carry, J Dorgan, G Young, D McCarthy, C Bateman, D Bryan.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: S Landy, G White, A Buttimer, J Hamiltonfoott, M O’Donovan Forsey, T Spencer, J Horgan, S Prior, C McCourt, M Kobe, C Hoban, M Harrington, A Buddenberg, E Cullinane, S Dale, F Bond Smith, A Frank, J Lucas.

Umpires: Jim Butler and Stuart Egner.